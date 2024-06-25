Arsenal pre-season: 4 fixtures confirmed, 6 players back in training

Arsenal’s pre-season plans are really starting to take shape, with two more fixtures confirmed and six players returning to training.

Arsenal’s Ben White celebrates after scoring their fifth goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2024. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The last 24 hours have provided some key updates for Arsenal’s pre-season plans, with official confirmation of two more fixtures and the news that a few players are already back in training.

Arsenal have confirmed that they’ll face Bayer Leverkusen for a friendly at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, August 7th at 18:00 BST, before playing the Emirates Cup against Lyon on Sunday, August 11th at 14:00 BST.

Tickets for both games have started to go on sale, with four pre-season fixtures now official.

To add to the confirmed U.S. friendlies against Manchester United and Liverpool, there have also been rumours of a game against Bournemouth on July 24th in Los Angeles. The Gunners may also play some behind-closed-doors games in July.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Granit Xhaka celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the German Cup (DFB-Pokal) final football match between 1 FC Kaiserslautern and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 25, 2024. (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

In the meantime, Arsenal players have started to return to training.

CBS Sports report that Ben White, Eddie Nketiah, Jurrien Timber, Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe, and Fabio Vieira all linked up with Mikel Arteta for fitness work in Marbella on Monday. Smith Rowe reportedly travelled a week early to get a head start.

Martin Odegaard is set to join the group in the coming days, and technical director Edu Gaspar will also fly out to Marbella for the camp.

Predicted Arsenal pre-season fixture list

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND: Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal warms up prior to the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Brentford and Arsenal at Gtech Community Stadium on September 27, 2023. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

With all of the above in mind, here’s a prediction at Arsenal’s pre-season fixture list, with any confirmed elements listed in bold.