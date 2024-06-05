Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign Sesko, rivals aware of situation

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Benjamin Sesko if he decides to leave RB Leipzig this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners are in the market for a new centre-forward and Sesko has been linked with the club over the past couple of weeks.

The 20-year-old is also attracting significant interest from Premier League and European clubs, but the Gunners are favourites to sign him if he opts for a new challenge.

The Slovenian ace has a £55 million release clause in his contract. Leipzig have not given up on keeping him and are working to persuade the striker to stay with them.

Sesko would be a good long-term signing for Arsenal

The young striker joined Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg last summer. He was initally a regular on the bench, but became a key player during the back end of the campaign.

Sesko ended the season with 18 goals after scoring in his final seven league appearances. He had a brilliant shot-to-goal conversion rate of 30 percent in the Bundesliga last term.

Kai Havertz was superb for Arsenal from the number nine role on the run-in, but he only converted 19 percent of his shots into goals. Sesko would be a good upgrade.

Sesko is far from a complete striker, but his pace, dribbling skills and high pressing would suit the Gunners. He also has the ability to score long-range goals.

He would be an excellent long-term signing. Once he adapts to the intensity of the Premier League, Sesko could become a regular source of goals for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com.