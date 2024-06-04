Arsenal in ‘pole position’ to sign in-demand striker but Chelsea plot £56m transfer bid

Arsenal are currently the favourites to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko over their Premier League rivals in the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old forward has attracted attention after scoring 14 goals in the Bundesliga last season for the east German outfit.

Leipzig are said to want to hold onto their star man next season, but reports last week claimed that the Gunners are “pushing” for his transfer. The player has a release clause worth around £56 million in his contract, although the north London outfit are hopeful they can get him for below that figure.

Arsenal are now in “pole position” in the race for Sesko’s signature, according to The Athletic. However, the Standard claim that Chelsea are “confident” in their pursuit and “may be prepared to trigger that release clause”.

Despite already having Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku among their ranks, Chelsea seem intent on signing another striker before next season, with Victor Osimhen and Evan Ferguson on their shortlist of targets.

However, the Blues will likely have to sell some players before they can make a big signing, due to their Financial Fair Play situation. The club have spent over £1bn on transfers since Clearlake Capital took over in 2022.

Manchester United have long kept an eye on and retain interest in Sesko, but appear behind the two clubs when it comes to possible destinations.

Newcastle United previously approached Sesko about a move, but the Magpies are unlikely to win this transfer battle.

The Slovenian international’s release clause reportedly has to be triggered by the end of June.

