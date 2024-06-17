Arsenal in pole position to sign €60 million-rated Barcelona midfield target

Had Barcelona’s economic situation been conducive, the club would have been all over Everton’s Amadou Onana to replenish the defensive midfield position heading into the new season.

Hansi Flick’s arrival at the club has only compounded the need for a new pivot, but the club’s precarious financial situation implies that a transfer is not simple, especially for a player of Onana’s stature.

Barcelona are currently waiting to hear back from La Liga on their financial freedom for the summer transfer window. The delay, however, could cost the club dearly.

Nearing a move

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have now taken pole position to land the Everton midfielder this summer and not for the reason one would expect.

The Toffees are pressed to make a big sale before the end of the financial year so as to adjust their accounts for the Premier League and fend off the risk of a point deduction.

With the financial year ending on June 30th, however, they do not have time to waste and hope to sell the player at the earliest to any club that offers the requisite amount.

Barcelona are pretty much out of the race for Onana. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Barcelona are indeed interested but do not have the freedom to make an official proposal until La Liga revert with the financial limits.

Needless to say, this comes as a massive blow for the Catalans who are also joined by Manchester United and Bayern Munich in the race.

A hefty price tag

As one of the Premier League’s best midfielders last season, Onana has racked up an impressive market value with Everton reportedly demanding close to €60 million for his signing.

After all, the player is just 22 years of age and has the majority of his career and his best years ahead of him.

For Barcelona to reach that number, however, big departures are a pre-requisite and the club do not appear to have made tangible progress in that respect. An offer from Catalonia right now, thus, appears like a distant dream.