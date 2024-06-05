Arsenal Are In Pole Position To Land This Gifted Full-Back: Should Arteta Get Him On Board?

In a recent report, Star Gazetesi revealed that Arsenal are in pole position to land Fenerbahce full-back Fedri Kadioglu. It has been stated that the Gunners are prepared to step up their efforts to sign the Turkish defender this summer.

Kadioglu enjoyed a decent campaign at the Turkish club after he put in a series of impressive performances for them on the left flank. The Turkish defensive ace was involved in 51 matches, scoring three goals and picking up five assists across all fronts.

The 24-year-old has been a positive influence at both ends of the field as he is averaging 2.0 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 1.6 clearances, 0.9 shots, 1.4 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Turkish Super Lig. He has even been tidy when distributing possession after making 84.8% of his attempted passes in the Turkish top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Fenerbahce will run out in the summer of 2026. Hence, it won’t be easy for the Gunners to get a deal done for him on the cheap later this year.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY – MAY 26: Ferdi Kadioglu of Fenerbahce runs with the ball during the Turkish Super League match between Fenerbahce and Istanbulspor at Ulker Stadium on May 26, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Should Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Get Kadioglu On Board?

Kadioglu is a good tackler of the ball and can time his challenges well to secure the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t hesitate to put his foot through the ball when needed and can create the odd chance for his teammates from the left flank.

The Turkish left-back can shoot the ball well from long range and is a decent dribbler with the ball as well. He is primarily a left-back but can also operate as a right-back or as a box-to-box midfielder if needed.

Kadioglu would bring more quality and depth to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s defensive department. He is good enough to fight for regular first-team football at the Emirates Stadium next season.

At 24, Kadioglu has his best years ahead of him which makes him a worthy target for the Gunners to pursue this summer. He might even help the North London club compete across all competitions in the coming years. Thus, Arteta would be wise to try everything in his power to get the Turkish sensation on board before the start of the new season.