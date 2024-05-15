Arsenal plot move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko

Sesko is being monitored by several Premier League clubs - Shutterstock/MARTIN DIVISEK

Arsenal have strong interest in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and are considering a move for the Slovenia international in this summer’s transfer window.

Telegraph Sport understands that rival suitors believe Arsenal are now in pole position to sign the 20-year-old, should the north London side choose to formalise their interest.

One of Arsenal’s top summer priorities is to strengthen their frontline and Sesko, a 6ft 5in centre-forward, would add a different option to Mikel Arteta’s attack.

Sesko previously spent four years at Red Bull Salzburg before transferring to RB Leipzig in 2023. He was regarded as a teenage prodigy in the early part of his career, and has scored 13 goals in 30 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Sesko has enjoyed an impressive run of form in recent weeks, scoring in each of his past six matches. On the international stage, he has struck 11 goals in 28 appearances for Slovenia.

According to German reports, Sesko’s release clause previously stood at about £43 million. However, Sky Germany reported earlier this month that the clause has increased as a result of his excellent performances and now could rise as high as £64 million.

Sesko, who turns 21 at the end of this month, would represent a long-term addition for Arsenal, with potential to improve and grow at the club.

The successful deployment of Kai Havertz as a striker in the second half of the season has lessened the club’s need to recruit a ready-made, experienced forward.

Manchester United have previously shown interest in Sesko and it has been reported in Europe that AC Milan are also keen on signing the striker. Telegraph Sport reported in March that Sesko is also among Chelsea’s targets.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport earlier this season, Sesko said “it would be nice” to play in the Premier League.

Sesko’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has recently posted pictures of himself at Arsenal’s matches against Chelsea and Manchester United. It is, however, not unusual for influential agents to attend high-profile Premier League games.

As reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this season, Arsenal have also been among the clubs monitoring Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee. Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is another striker they have been linked with.

Arsenal’s summer spending power will be influenced by the amount of money they are able to generate through the sales of their fringe players. The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson could all depart if the right offers come in.

Arsenal will commit about £30 million to the signing of goalkeeper David Raya, whose loan move from Brentford is set to become a permanent transfer. They are also keen on adding to their defence. As reported by Telegraph Sport earlier this season, Arsenal are huge admirers of Ajax teenager Jorrel Hato.

