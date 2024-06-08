Arsenal players: Values and contract status

Arsenal’s squad value has taken a hit despite their impressive run in the 2023/24 Premier League season, falling by €63 million to €1.14 billion, as per Transfermarkt‘s latest update.

This decrease, while notable, still leaves them as the second most valuable squad in the world.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 30: Martin Oedegaard and Declan Rice of Arsenal celebrate during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Key players like Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, and Jorginho saw their individual values drop significantly, contributing to the overall decline. However, the Gunners still maintain a strong position with three players – Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, and Bukayo Saka – valued at €100 million or more.

Here’s an overview of the players in that squad, their value and their contract status:

Midfielders

Forwards