Arsenal players hold blind vote to help Unai Emery rebuild his five-man leadership group after summer of upheaval

Unai Emery likes to appoint “five captains” to share the responsibility of leadership around the team - Arsenal FC

Arsenal’s players held a blind vote to help Unai Emery to decide who will be the club’s captains as the Spaniard looks to rebuild his five-man leadership group after a summer of upheaval.

Emery likes to appoint “five captains” to share the responsibility of leadership around the team, and is set to announce his selections in the coming days.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Three of last year’s five — Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey and Petr Cech — left Arsenal as part of a major change to the playing squad this summer.

Granit Xhaka has captained the side so far this season in an unofficial capacity and is expected to be given the role on a permanent basis despite being jeered by sections of Arsenal’s support in Sunday’s victory over Aston Villa.

Xhaka has been tasked with writing the captain’s notes in the programme so far this season, although they have been officially titled as “the view from the dressing room” as the club awaits Emery’s official decision.

Rob Holding is a leading candidate Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Rob Holding, who made his return from long-term injury in the thrashing of Nottingham Forest this week, is a leading candidate for one of the five positions after taking the armband in the second half of Tuesday’s win.

Emery said this summer that he wants an English player to be part of the captaincy group and Holding has expressed his desire to wear the armband on a regular basis.

“He [Emery] likes his five captains,” Holding said. “We had a vote the other week so we will see what happens and see who gets named. When I was told I was going to be vice-captain it was an honour for me. As soon as Mesut came off I knew I was getting the armband so it was just a great moment.

Story continues

“It [the vote] was just writing names down and then giving them to the manager. He will go through them obviously with his input and we will see what happens. If I get it, then I will be more than happy and honoured to do it.

“I would love to be a captain and being captain of Arsenal is unbelievable. It would be a great feeling. We will see what happens in the next couple of weeks.”

Emery said this summer that he wants an English player to be part of the captaincy group Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Arsenal are routinely criticised for a lack of leadership on the pitch but Holding insisted there are plenty of strong characters within the dressing room, citing the influence of David Luiz behind the scenes since the Brazilian’s move from Chelsea.

“You can see it in training,” Holding said. “The way David Luiz has come in and when he is talking in front of the group he speaks really well.

“I love Granit in the changing room. I think he is great. He is really switched on to people being late, people using the phones. He is quick to dishing out the fines. I think he is a great leader and just another positive person to have in the changing room.

“He is very sort of demanding and makes demand of us. He puts accountability on ourselves, which is important as a leader.

“Now that we've got these five captains that the manager has brought in it's spreading the leadership group rather than having one person to dictate it. You're getting more input, it's generating a good environment.”