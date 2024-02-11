Arsenal player ratings vs West Ham: Awesome Declan Rice shows his class as Bukayo Saka banishes ghosts

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to two points thanks to a thumping win over West Ham.

William Saliba opened the scoring after 32 minutes and from there the floodgates opened.

It was 4-0 by half-time after Bukayo Saka scored a penalty, and then Gabriel and Leandro Trossard struck.

The win was well and truly wrapped up after the break, with Saka grabbing a second and Declan Rice curling home a brilliant long-range effort.

Simon Collings was at the London Stadium to see Arsenal in action...

David Raya 6

An easy afternoon for the Spaniard, who wasn’t troubled. West Ham had one shot on target all game.

Ben White 7

Deployed in a new role due to Oleksandr Zinchenko being out. Was asked to tuck into midfield, and did well.

William Saliba 7

Opened the scoring by heading in at the back-post from a corner. Kept Jarrod Bowen quiet all game.

Gabriel 7

Continued his fine scoring run by heading home Rice’s free-kick. Had a comfortable afternoon against a poor West Ham attack.

Jakub Kiwior 6

Given a rare start as injuries continue to hit Arsenal at the back. A bit shaky early on, but grew in confidence and was solid.

Martin Odegaard 8

A bright performance. At the heart of a lot of Arsenal’s best attacking play. Finished the game with two assists, but could have had more.

Declan Rice 8 | Star player

Back at his old club for the second time this season and had a great game. Set up two goals with a couple of great set-pieces, before scoring a stunning long-range strike.

Kai Havertz 7

Moved into midfield after excelling as a striker last week. Still got forward when he could, though, and was neat and tidy.

Bukayo Saka 8

Missed a few good chances early on, but then slotted his penalty. Banished some painful memories from last season with a second goal after the break.

Leandro Trossard 8

Handed a start after scoring off the bench against Liverpool last week. Scored a great curling effort just before the break.

Gabriel Martinelli 7

Given plenty of licence to roam away from the left flank. The quietest of Arsenal’s front-three.

Substitutions

Mohamed Elneny (Rice 67’) 6

Given a rare 20 minutes off the bench. Tested Areola with a shot from range.

Reiss Nelson (Saka 67’) 6

A bright cameo from the winger.

Eddie Nketiah (Trossard 67’) 6

Combined well with Martinelli, but saw his shot saved.

Cedric (White 77’) N/A

Ethan Nwaneri (Martinelli 77’) N/A

Subs not used: Ramsdale, Walters, Bandeira, Jorginho, Elneny