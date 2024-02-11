Arsenal player ratings vs West Ham: Awesome Declan Rice shows his class as Bukayo Saka banishes ghosts
Arsenal closed the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to two points thanks to a thumping win over West Ham.
William Saliba opened the scoring after 32 minutes and from there the floodgates opened.
It was 4-0 by half-time after Bukayo Saka scored a penalty, and then Gabriel and Leandro Trossard struck.
The win was well and truly wrapped up after the break, with Saka grabbing a second and Declan Rice curling home a brilliant long-range effort.
Simon Collings was at the London Stadium to see Arsenal in action...
An easy afternoon for the Spaniard, who wasn’t troubled. West Ham had one shot on target all game.
Deployed in a new role due to Oleksandr Zinchenko being out. Was asked to tuck into midfield, and did well.
William Saliba 7
Opened the scoring by heading in at the back-post from a corner. Kept Jarrod Bowen quiet all game.
Gabriel 7
Continued his fine scoring run by heading home Rice’s free-kick. Had a comfortable afternoon against a poor West Ham attack.
Given a rare start as injuries continue to hit Arsenal at the back. A bit shaky early on, but grew in confidence and was solid.
A bright performance. At the heart of a lot of Arsenal’s best attacking play. Finished the game with two assists, but could have had more.
Declan Rice 8 | Star player
Back at his old club for the second time this season and had a great game. Set up two goals with a couple of great set-pieces, before scoring a stunning long-range strike.
Moved into midfield after excelling as a striker last week. Still got forward when he could, though, and was neat and tidy.
Bukayo Saka 8
Missed a few good chances early on, but then slotted his penalty. Banished some painful memories from last season with a second goal after the break.
Leandro Trossard 8
Handed a start after scoring off the bench against Liverpool last week. Scored a great curling effort just before the break.
Given plenty of licence to roam away from the left flank. The quietest of Arsenal’s front-three.
Substitutions
Mohamed Elneny (Rice 67’) 6
Given a rare 20 minutes off the bench. Tested Areola with a shot from range.
Reiss Nelson (Saka 67’) 6
A bright cameo from the winger.
Eddie Nketiah (Trossard 67’) 6
Combined well with Martinelli, but saw his shot saved.
Cedric (White 77’) N/A
Ethan Nwaneri (Martinelli 77’) N/A
Subs not used: Ramsdale, Walters, Bandeira, Jorginho, Elneny