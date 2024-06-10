Arsenal planning to replace 26yo with ‘ideal’ Eredivisie star with better ball-playing skills – report

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in landing the signature of Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow this summer, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

The Gunners signed David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan last summer with an option to buy. They are expected to trigger his buy clause this month.

Aaron Ramsdale was demoted as the deputy goalkeeper after the Spaniard’s arrival and there are claims that the 26-year-old could pursue a new challenge.

De Telegraaf now report that Bijlow is expected to move to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal and Liverpool consider him as an ideal second-choice goalkeeper with growth potential.

Just like the Gunners, the Merseyside outfit are eyeing a new back-up to Alisson with Caoimhin Kelleher likely to leave to become the number one elsewhere.

Bijlow would be an ideal signing to replace Ramsdale

The Gunners have set a huge price tag of £50 million for Ramsdale and want £40m as a guaranteed fee.

There are no formal offers at the moment, but there could be proposals in the coming weeks. The club could be prepared to negotiate on the fee if Ramsdale requests to move on.

In that case, Bijlow would be a fine replacement for the Englishman. The Netherlands star completed 33 passes per league game last season with a pass accuracy of almost 87 percent.

He delivered 53 percent of his long balls with 10 ball recoveries per appearance.

His statistics are much better than Ramsdale, who had a passing accuracy of 65 percent last term. He managed nine recoveries per outing but only completed 29 percent of his long balls.

One of the main concerns with Bijlow has been his injury record. He missed 27 games with injuries for club and country last season and this is something the Gunners need to be wary of.

Arsenal could still go ahead and sign him as he would have very less workload as a back-up.

