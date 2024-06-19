Arsenal plan player-plus-cash offer for Brazil international

Arsenal have turned their focus back towards signing Bruno Guimaraes and are willing to offer players-plus-cash for the Newcastle midfielder.

After being frustrated in their pursuit of a centre-forward with Benjamin Sesko turning down an approach to sign a new deal with RB Leipzig, Arsenal have shifted their focus back to a central midfielder.

Guimaraes is on the radar of the Gunners again, who have become impatient with the representatives of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with Arsenal awaiting an answer regarding his contract demands and interest in a transfer to the Premier League.

Guimaraes has a release clause of £100m in his contract at Newcastle and the Magpies’ could need to sell in order to remain compliant with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations (PSR). However, Arsenal are keen to do a deal below that asking price, according to Football Transfers, and are willing to include players as part of the package.

Emile Smith Rowe and Oleksandr Zinchenko are two players that Arsenal are prepared to let leave this summer that could be of interest to Newcastle. The latter in particular would be a sensible signing for the Magpies who lacked a recognised left-back for much of the 2023-24 campaign.

Newcastle’s desire to sign a right-winger could also see an exchange involving Reiss Nelson explored. The 24-year-old has requested to explore his options this summer after struggling for first-team football at the Emirates.

However, Arsenal are not alone in pursuing Guimaraes. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are each admirers of the 26-year-old, while Liverpool have also been linked with the Brazilian of late.

The midfielder has been a big hit at St James’ Park since arriving from Lyon for a fee of £40m in January 2022 and scored seven goals in 37 league appearances last season.

Guimaraes is currently with the Brazil squad preparing for this summer’s Copa America, which begins on June 21.

