Arsenal Pivot to Challenge Saudi Arabian Club for Highly Sought-After Chelsea, PSG Linked Player

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen might be making a move this summer, with rumors swirling about a possible transfer. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly interested in the 25-year-old.

Recently, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea are looking to sign a new striker for the next season. However, he also noted that there have been no talks or negotiations involving Osimhen.

According to L’Equipe, PSG’s interest in the Nigerian striker seems to be fading. Recent reports suggest the club hasn’t made significant efforts to discuss terms with Osimhen or his representatives.

Nonetheless, multiple clubs have struck out on Benjamin Šeško, as he’ll remain at RB Leipzig, so they have to look at other alternatives. Il Roma reports that Arsenal have contacted Osimhen’s representatives after the Šeško file didn’t go as planned.

As the Gunners pivot to the Napoli standout, they face competition from a recent report that revealed Al-Ahli are ready to bid €120 million to sign Osimhen.

Following his move from Ligue 1’s LOSC Lille to Napoli, the Nigerian international has scored 76 goals in 133 games, 65 of which were in Serie A. Osimhen also played a crucial role in Napoli’s march to winning the 2022-23 league championship.