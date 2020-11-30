Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal drought is Mikel Arteta’s ‘biggest concern’

(Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s barren run in front of goal is his “biggest concern” after the club’s dismal 2-1 defeat by Wolves on Sunday.

Arsenal have now lost five of their 10 Premier League games this season, leaving the club languishing in 14th, despite the positive momentum generated over the summer by their FA Cup victory.

The Gunners’ most alarming drop-off, though, has been their inability to create opportunities, with Aubameyang only having one shot on target and nine touches in Wolves' penalty area.

READ MORE: Jimenez head injury overshadows Arsenal’s defeat

Aubameyang has not scored from open play since the opening day of the season and Arteta admitted that helping the 31-year-old return to form will be pivotal if the team are to improve their form.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks on during Arsenal’s defeat Getty Images

“I think we all are because the main goalscorer of the club at the moment isn't scoring goals, so my biggest concern is how to help him more to score goals because we need his goals,” he said.

"How important Auba has been for this club in the last two years and how the goal sheet has been shared among the squad tells you his importance.

“He needs to be scoring goals if we want to be successful.”

Aubameyang scored 22 goals in each of the last two Premier League seasons at Arsenal, yet the striker has managed just two so far this campaign. Arsenal’s haul of 13 points from 10 fixtures also marks their worst start since 1981, but Arteta said he was focused on the team's future, not his own.

"It's something that the day I decided to be a coach I knew that one day I would be sacked or leave the football club but I don't know when that is going to happen," Arteta said.

"In this profession, I know it will happen but I never worry about it.

"My only concern is to get the best out of the players and give the best possible service to the club."

Read More

Keane says Arsenal ‘have enough to stay up’

Wolves issue Raul Jimenez update