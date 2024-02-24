Arsenal pick apart Newcastle to stay within touching distance of City and Liverpool

Bukayo Saka (right) scored Arsenal's third of the evening - Reuters/David Klein

From afar it looked like it might be one of the big examinations of Mikel Arteta’s team’s capacity to stay in this Premier League title race but close up there was never any doubt against a Newcastle United team that were broken very easily.

The sixth straight Premier League win for Arsenal, now within two points of leaders Liverpool, and overflowing with confidence. They pressed Eddie Howe’s team into mistakes and the wholesale concession of territory in the first half – and then came back for some more after the break. This was a bad evening for the Newcastle manager and many may wonder if even conceding four goals represented something of an escape for his side.

Since first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope’s injury in mid-December, Newcastle have conceded 31 goals in 12 Premier League games and this time they were down to their third choice Loris Karius. His promotion is unlikely to come any time soon. Yet this was a dismal occasion for many others, including the centre-half Sven Botman who scored an own goal for the first and was rarely where he should be for many of the others.

Arteta’s players scented the uncertainty and went for it. Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and the substitute Jakub Kiwior scored via a big deflection off Lewis Miley and there might have been a few more with a midfield that was dominant. Newcastle had been unbeaten in five in all competitions before this night but, adrift in eighth place in the Premier League, this was a sharp reminder of the standard in the top three.

Kai Havertz scores a second for Arsenal 💥



The Gunners are running rampant! 😮‍💨



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Xp2FB7w3wx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2024

A brutal first half for Newcastle in which at times they felt on the brink of a disintegration. Possession in their own half became a problem and they did not have it for long when they did. Bruno Guimaraes was preyed upon and those seekers of the ball in red shirts becoming ever more daring when it came to where they were prepared to dart in for the steal.

For Karius, part-time goalkeeper, full-time reserve, this was his first game for Newcastle since the Carabao Cup final last March. In the absence of Martin Dubravka, taken ill earlier in the day, the options became vanishingly thin when the ball was at Karius’ feet. Go long and Newcastle could not hold it – go short, and Arsenal were swarming their man on the ball. Newcastle had tried slowing the game down with requests for treatment as well as lingering over everything from goal-kicks to throw-ins. But ultimately they could not hold back the gathering storm.

Arteta had Gabriel Jesus on the bench for the first time since that injury against Nottingham Forest at the end of last month. His team looked razor sharp when it came to finding the corridors through Newcastle and there were moments in the first half when they played with an intensity that Howe’s players could not live with. It was notable that in one of the rare occasions Arsenal had to play out from a free-kick in their own half, both Declan Rice and Jorginho found themselves man-marked by Sean Longstaff and Miley. Rare it was that Newcastle had the chance to apply that kind of pressure.

Arsenal squeezed up and kept the grip on possession. Both the centre-halves for the away side looked rocky and none more so than Botman. His was an own goal for the first, a dismal foul-up on the line when Karius pushed a header from Gabriel Magalhaes in front of his own goal and Tino Livramento managed to strike it against Botman and in. For the second, Botman was much too slow getting out to Gabriel Martinelli on the byline and he cut the ball back for Havertz to finish.

That was just midway through the half and there was a giant gulf between the sides. The confidence in Arsenal was evident. Saka and Martinelli were on top of their respective full-backs. Alexander Isak was a distant memory battling against Gabriel and William Saliba in a forlorn lone outpost far from the action. Back in the Newcastle area Fabian Schar gave Martin Odegaard the ball on 26 minutes and Newcastle looked relieved to reach half-time just the two goals behind.

Bukayo Saka, that is ridiculous 🥶



Arsenal lead by three!



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JhPFOx3UrY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2024

Howe tried to make some changes at half-time with Isak switched to the right, Anthony Gordon central and Miguel Almiron somewhere on the right – for what it was worth. It seemed intended to offer something in attack although really that was the least of their problems. Defending – the lack of it primarily – was the chief concern and there were mistakes to contend with.

Havertz missed a good chance early on and although Newcastle kept some stability in the game it all started to fall apart after 20 minutes of the second half. Isak had their best moment of the game, a ball hit crossfield by Guimaraes that he took on the left with his right foot before slipping past Ben White and shaping a shot over. There was a bit of promise in that moment and then swiftly Newcastle conceded a third.

Again a Botman mistake was at the start of it although there were many chances to rescue it after that. There was plenty good about Arsenal, with another ball around the corner from Rice and Odegaard breaking the line before Saka stepped past Livramento on the right and rolled one past Karius. By now it was hard to understand the German goalkeeper’s positioning, or indeed the half-hearted attempts of his centre-halves to get a foot on the shot. It was hardly Saka’s most clinical finish.

The next was a header for substitute Kiwior direct from the Rice corner, a connection that may have scraped Miley’s head on the way in. Newcastle’s goal from Willock, against his former club, was a sharp move – although there had been precious few for them.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United: As it happened . . .

10:32 PM GMT

Eddie Howe speaks to TNT Sports

In the first half we weren’t ourselves. Arsenal were very good, we weren’t, and we got punished. I thought we were much better in the second half until the third goal, which knocked us. We didn’t do the basics right in the first half. Arsenal put us under pressure and we kept making tactical mistakes. It was a very difficult period. We couldn’t weather the storm and we conceded some bad goals.

10:30 PM GMT

Mikel Arteta's verdict

I loved everything about the performance. The way we started, the aggression, the positivity. Even when we scored four the team didn’t want to stop. You could feel there was something in the tummy. The atmosphere was phenomenal. Jorginho was really good. We thought it was a game for him with the way they set up, but he’s the one who has to do it and he’s done it again. He’s a fantastic player. I love all the goals, even the scrappy ones that don’t go on YouTube. We are scoring in different ways and that is very positive.

10:21 PM GMT

Martin Odegaard's reaction

The defeat in midweek and what happened against Newcastle gave us extra motivation today. Even though we felt a bit tired after playing a lot of games, we wanted to give the fans a good night and we did. We didn’t play our best game offensively in Porto. Today we were so aggressive from the start and we had a few situations straight away. Jorginho, Declan and all the players behind were so good at threading the ball between the lines. When we get through the lines we always create something – get the ball to the wingers, and all the things that happen from there… it’s beautiful to see. We want to play in the final third and create things all the time. [What type of captain are you?] I tried to lead by example. I try to do the right things, always have a good mindset and push the players around me. Doing what’s best for the team, that’s the most important thing. Now is the moment to show that we have learned from last season. Every time we play we’re so excited. We need to work hard every day, take it step by step and then we’ll see in the end. We’re all living the dream. We want to be on the biggest stage in the best league in the world. We want to fight for trophies and that’s what we’ll do.

Martin Odegaard celebrates Arsenal's victory - David Price/Arsenal

10:01 PM GMT

Arsenal reaction

Kai Havertz

It was very important to win after a tough game on Wednesday. It’s always nice to play here – the fans give us so much energy. They are so important for us and they showed it again today. It’s crucial to win, especially when the other teams [City and Liverpool] have won before us. We have to put pressure on them and that’s what we did.

Bukayo Saka

[Was your finish world-class?] No comment! I’m happy with another goal and most importantly I’m happy to win. We’ve been working really hard on the training ground. We have a lot of quality going forward and it’s starting to click now. We’re playing with a lot of confidence and the chemistry is building as well.

09:57 PM GMT

FT: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1

Arsenal move to within two points of the leaders Liverpool after routing Newcastle at the Emirates. They scored two in each half and were scintillating before the break. Sven Botman’s own goal was followed by goals from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior..

That makes it 25 goals in six league games since the turn of the year. Arsenal are top of the form table and playing their best football in at least 12 months. Newcastle couldn’t live with them.

Arsenal are the first team in Premier League history to score two goals in SEVEN consecutive halves of football ⏱️🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gtl2pJaSLo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2024

09:51 PM GMT

90+3 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1

Nelson has a long-range shot that is held by Karius, diving to his right.

09:51 PM GMT

90+2 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1

Off the line by Burn! A low cross from the right ricochets to Smith Rowe, whose precise low shot beats Karius and is cleared off the line by Burn. Excellent defending.

09:49 PM GMT

90 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1

There will be five minutes of added time.

09:46 PM GMT

88 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1

Arsenal substitution Jorginho, who was again excellent in midfield, is replaced by Mohamed Elneny.

09:44 PM GMT

GOAL! Arsenal 4 Newcastle 1 (Willock)

85 min Joe Willock scores a consolation goal against his old club. Barnes and Gordon combined well on the left, with Gordon finding the onrushing Burn. His cross was met at the near post by Willock, who stooped to guide a very clever header over Raya and into the far corner.

Joe Willock heads a consolation goal for Newcastle - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images

09:41 PM GMT

81 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have now conceded 20 goals in eight league games in 2024. The fact they are playing their third choice goalkeeper here and have been without first choice Nick Pope since December only offers some mitigation.

Before Pope’s injury they conceded 14 goals in as many Premier League games; since then they’ve let in 31 in 12. That’s an alarming discrepancy.

09:36 PM GMT

78 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0

Arsenal have scored 17 times since they last conceded in the Premier League, Gabriel’s own goal against Liverpool.

09:34 PM GMT

76 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0

Arsenal substitutions Emile Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah come on for Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz. All three were terrific.

09:33 PM GMT

74 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0

Newcastle substitutions Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock and Dan Burn come on for Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes and Tino Livramento.

Raya claims a free-kick and tries to put Trossard clear with an early kick that hits the referee Paul Tierney. I think Trossard might have been through without that superb piece of defending from the referee.

09:31 PM GMT

72 mins: Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0

Newcastle had been better at the start of the second half but that’s another awful goal for them to concede. Another mistake from Botman, losing the ball on the halfway line, and then Livramento is beaten by Saka who is able to pass the ball beyond Karius, complete with an air kick from Schar on the line. Eddie Howe will be really worried by how leaky his defence has become. No, there isn’t enough protection in midfield where all three - Miley, Bruno and Longstaff - have looked too slow to deal with Arsenal’s threat, but there have been so many individual errors this evening. Two of Arsenal’s goals have come from corners and Karius has not covered himself in glory with either. The fourth goal was a howler from the German.

09:29 PM GMT

Goal! Arsenal 4 Newcastle 0 (Kiwior 69)

Rice curls a corner to the near post, where Kiwior’s flicked header hits Miley’s fist and ricochets through Karius. That might go down as an own goal. It will definitely go down as Arsenal’s 19th set-piece goal of the season, which is remarkable.

Arsenal’s last three league games: 6-0, 5-0 and 4-0, and they’re not done yet tonight.

Edit: the goal has been given to Kiwior.

Jakub Kiwior and Declan Rice celebrate Arsenal's fourth goal - Julian Finney/Getty Images

09:24 PM GMT

Goal! Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0 (Saka)

65 min Bukayo Saka’s hot streak continues! Havertz gave him the ball on the right edge of the area, and he had only one thing in mind. He ran Livramento down the line, then cut back onto his left foot and swept a low shot into the far corner. There were a few players in the area but it beat them all, including Schar on the line. Karius saw it late and didn’t dive.

That’s Saka’s seventh goal in the last five Premier League games. And Arsenal now have the best goal difference in the league, having improved it by 14 in the last three games.

Bukayo Saka, that is ridiculous 🥶



Arsenal lead by three!



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/JhPFOx3UrY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2024

09:22 PM GMT

64 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle substitutions Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy come on for Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron. That means Anthony Gordon will go to centre forward.

09:22 PM GMT

63 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal substitution Leandro Trossard replaces Gabriel Martinelli, who was excellent and looks much more like himself after a slow start to the season.

09:20 PM GMT

62 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Guimaraes’s crossfield pass is majestically controlled by Isak on the left. He cuts inside, tricks his way past White with a dizzing flip-flap - but then he shoots over from about 16 yards.

09:18 PM GMT

59 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

The second half is in danger of becoming a non-event. Newcastle play again on Tuesday, against Blackburn in the FA Cup, but Arsenal have nine days off after this. In theory this is a good opportunity to give their goal difference another boost. At the moment, though, they are playing within themselves.

09:15 PM GMT

58 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

This is a little bit better from Newcastle, who have had a couple of half chances at least. Perhaps Isak could have done better with his although Raya did really well to get out and narrow the angle, which forced the Sweden international to try and take the ball around him. In midfield, in particular, Arsenal look so much quicker and stronger than Newcastle.

09:14 PM GMT

55 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Trippier crunches Havertz on the halfway one, a strong but fair challenge which reflects Newcastle’s greater determination in the second half. Now they need some quality.

Kai Havertz is challenged by Kieran Trippier - David Klein/Reuters

09:11 PM GMT

51 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have dominated possession since half-time. It’s hard to know whether they’ve improved, Arsenal have decided to sit deeper or both.

09:08 PM GMT

49 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle’s first shot at goal! Gordon runs down the inside-left channel, cuts inside Odegaard and clips a low shot across goal. Raya dives to his left to make a comfortable save.

09:07 PM GMT

48 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Out of nothing, a chance for Newcastle. Rice loses the ball to Longstaff in his own half and Newcastle move it forward until Guimaraes heaves a cross/pass into the area towards the unmarked Isak. His first touch is heavy and then Raya forces him away from goal, so much so that Isak doesn’t even manage Newcastle’s first shot of the game.

Alexander Isak has had a lonely night - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

09:06 PM GMT

47 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Glorious chance for Havertz! Saka shuffles infield and gives the ball to Martinelli, who releases Havertz with an early through pass. Havertz times his run perfectly but sidefoots just wide of the far post.

09:04 PM GMT

46 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle get the second half under way. They can’t be any worse, surely.

08:51 PM GMT

Arsenal a class apart

Arsenal lowered the intensity after scoring their second goal and the game meandered a little as we headed to half time. That can be dangerous, especially if the opposition scores the next goal. But it would still take the most positive of Newcastle supporters to see any way their team gets back into this in the second half. Arsenal look a class above the visitors.

08:51 PM GMT

HT: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal may have been meek and mild in Porto, but their Premier League form is beyond reproach. They are heading for a sixth consecutive win after a thrilling first-half performance full of style and intensity.

They overwhelmed Newcastle from the first whistle and could have scored before Sven Botman’s own goal in the 18th minute. The influential Kai Havertz added the second after fine play from a rejuvenated Gabriel Martinelli. Newcastle look a bit shell-shocked.

08:46 PM GMT

45+1 min: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle are enjoying a bit of possession for the first time in the whole game. Bruno Guimaraes tiptoes neatly past a defender on the edge of the D before being well tackled by Gabriel (I think).

08:44 PM GMT

43 min: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Almiron runs through on goal, dithers and is relieved of the ball by Raya. It looked offside and the flag went up subsequently.

Arsenal have had 12 attempts at goal. Newcastle haven’t 1 or 2, never mind 12.

Miguel Almiron is denied by David Raya - Julian Finney/Getty Images

08:40 PM GMT

40 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

As things stand - and based on the first 40 minutes it will be mildly astonishing if Newcastle get back in this game - this is how the top of the table looks with 12 games remaining.

Liverpool 60pts

Man City 59

Arsenal 58

We haven’t had such an exciting three-horse race in a decade. This is how the table looked at a similar stage in 2013-14.

08:38 PM GMT

38 min: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Fine save by Karius! Newcastle are a mess. Saka wriggles past a couple of woolly challenges on the edge of the area and smacks a rising, right-footed drive that is superbly tipped over by Karius.

Loris Karius has had a busy first half - Andrew Couldridge/Action Images via Reuters

08:37 PM GMT

37 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Rice does superbly to read a pass out of defence and nick possession. Havertz eventually has a half chance but for once his boots aren’t made of velvet and he overruns the ball.

Declan Rice has bossed the midfield with help from Jorginho and Martin Odegaard - David Price/Arsenal FC

08:36 PM GMT

35 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Trippier’s defensive header is seized upon by Martinelli, who splatters a first-time shot over the bar from the edge of the area. Longstaff was favourite to get to the ball first, but Martinelli wanted it more. The first half in miniature.

08:34 PM GMT

34 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Bruno Guimaraes is harassed into conceding a cheap corner. Arsenal have been equally good with the ball, smothering Newcastle every time they get the ball.

08:33 PM GMT

31 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Chance for Arsenal! Arsenal are playing some sheer delightful football. Odegaard’s backheel releases Saka, whose cross from the byline is headed over by Martinelli, arriving late on Trippier’s blind side. The cross was fractionally too high.

This is all so encouraging for Arsenal, who are playing with the verve and intensity we haven’t seen consistently since the first half of last season. On this form there’s no question they are capable of winning the league, even against the twin towers of English football.

08:30 PM GMT

29 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal have been brilliant. Newcastle have been pretty dire and their defensive problems have not been solved - surprise, surprise - by simply taking Dan Burn out of the starting XI. Martnielli did really well to set the second goal up but Botman looked like he was running through treacle and should have been able to stop him putting the ball back across goal. Newcastle are all over the place at the back. This could be a thrashing for the Geordies who can’t get out of their own half and can’t defend the edge of their own box.

08:28 PM GMT

26 mins: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal lost to Fulham 2-1 on New Year’s Eve. Since then their goal difference in five-and-a-bit Premier League games is +21. The scorelines have been 5-0, 2-1, 3-1, 6-0, 5-0 and now 2-0.

It almost becomes +22 when Odegaard nicks the ball off Schar and moves into the area from the right. He tries to give Havertz another simple finish and Longstaff lunges to make a vital interception.

08:25 PM GMT

GOAL! Arsenal 2 Newcastle 0 (Havertz)

24 min Arsenal are battering Newcastle here. Jorginho clips a pass over the top to Martinelli, running with purpose from centre to right. He controls it on the run and arrows a superb cutback on the turn, and Havertz ghosts between defenders to score from six yards. That’s a fine goal.

Kai Havertz scores a second for Arsenal 💥



The Gunners are running rampant! 😮‍💨



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Xp2FB7w3wx — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2024

08:23 PM GMT

22 min: Arsenal 1 Newcastle 0

Like I said, the goal has been coming and I’m afraid Karius could have done better with the initial header from Gabriel at a corner. He made the save - as he should as the ball came straight at him - but he palmed it back into the middle of his six yard box where Sven Botman tried and failed to clear, before Tino Livramento kicked the ball against the knee of the centre back and into his own goal. Terrible goal for Newcastle to concede but Arsenal fully deserve their lead.

08:19 PM GMT

Goal! Arsenal 1 Newcastle 0 (Botman og 18)

Arsenal score yet again from a set-piece. Saka curled an inswinger corner to the near post, where Gabriel’s flicked header was well saved by to his left by the diving Karius. The ball span back towards goal and was shovelled desperately off the line by Livramento - but it hit the knee of Botman, on his back a couple of yards from goal, and rebounded back over the line.

In the 18th minute, Arsenal have scored their 18th set-piece goal of the season.

Arsenal in front at the Emirates inside 20 minutes 😤



Gabriel's headed effort is denied by Lloris Karius but turned in by the knee of Sven Botman...



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/FG3qR56vAD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2024

08:16 PM GMT

16 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

It’s still so one-sided. Martinelli zips inside Schar in the area and is about to shoot when Trippier makes an important covering tackle.

08:13 PM GMT

13 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

The home fans boo when Trippier stays down for 20 or 30 seconds holding his leg. He’s okay to continue.

08:11 PM GMT

11 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have managed to get into the Arsenal half once so far in this game and Arsenal have swarmed all over them whenever they try and play out from the back. Newcastle’s response has been to try and slow the game down as much as they can and the home fans are already booing their pretty blatant timewasting antics. Karius has just made the first save of the game from Saka after the Magpies once again squandered possession of the edge of their own area. At the moment it appears to be just a case of when Arsenal take the lead.

08:10 PM GMT

10 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Chance for Arsenal Rice storms into the area, to the right of centre, and blasts a shot that is beaten away at the near post by Karius. The angle was tight so it was a fairly comfortable save.

Declan Rice's shot is saved by Loris Karius - Alastair Grant/AP

08:09 PM GMT

8 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

After some decent interplay from Arsenal, Saka’s shot takes a deflection and is comfortably saved to his left by Karius.

Mikel Arteta watches on at the Emirates - Justin Tallis/AFP

08:08 PM GMT

7 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Havertz, playing up front, has been instrumental early on. Arsenal are playing with a much better tempo than earlier in the season.

Kai Havertz holds off Sean Longstaff - Justin Tallis/AFP

08:06 PM GMT

6 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Martinelli’s dangerous cross is only partially cleared by Botman, jumping towards his own goal. Newcastle eventually break and Odegaard is booked for a foul on Almiron.

08:03 PM GMT

3 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Arsenal have made a flying start. Havertz closes down Schar in the area, blocks his clearance and sends him flying (legitimately). Newcatle eventually win a free-kick but they are already under pressure.

08:02 PM GMT

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Rice’s corner leads to another on the left. This one is glanced on dangerously at the near post by White, playing the Steve Bould role. Newcastle scramble it away to the edge of the area and Saka shoots over.

08:00 PM GMT

1 min: Arsenal 0 Newcastle 0

Declan Rice gets the match under way, with Arsenal kicking from left to right as we watch. Gabriel Martinelli wins the first corner inside 15 seconds.

08:00 PM GMT

Lights out

And away we’ll go any second now. There’s a terrific atmosphere at the Emirates.

07:53 PM GMT

Get ready for the pre-match light show

Given I live in Newcastle I don’t get to visit the Emirates very often anymore and this is my first visit here since Andy Carroll’s header secured Newcastle’s last win at this stadium. I think that was back in 2011. I have a quick question, do they always have people talking out on the pitch before kick off? Seems to be far too much chat and doesn’t exactly help the atmosphere pre-game. Maybe I’m just old and out of touch but I’m not sure I want to hear a succession of people being interviewed via a very loud PA system. Apparently there is going to be a pre-match light show - the guy with the mic is shouting that a lot too. Not sure I’m a fan of pre match light shows either now I’ve had a think about it.

07:27 PM GMT

Declan Rice speaks to TNT Sports

"You enjoy the pressures of having to win football matches... we know tonight is a big one!" 💪



Declan Rice gives his pre-match thoughts to @julesbreach and @allysbears...



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/jOsPdNU4Rn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 24, 2024

07:21 PM GMT

Best lifestyle in football

Loris Karius starts for Newcastle. The goalkeeper with arguably the best lifestyles in the game will make only his second appearance for the Magpies, almost a year to do the day after his first in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley. Martin Dubravka, the club’s second choice keeper, misses out with an injury while first choice Nick Pope is out until the middle of March after shoulder surgery. So, back to Karius and why does he have the best life in football you ask? Well it is thought he earns around £20,000-a-week to train everyday and never play. Until Pope’s injury he would travel to Milan every weekend to spend time with his model TV presenter girlfriend without any of the pressure that caused him to struggle at Liverpool. He is also an incredibly handsome man and is friends with pop star Justin Bieber. This is going to be a tough night for the German against Arsenal but it’s a great opportunity for him to prove he remains a far better goalkeeper than people seem to think. You suspect he’s going to be busy against a full strength Arsenal side.

07:07 PM GMT

Team news

Arsenal Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Substitutes Ramsdale, Gabriel Jesus, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Cedric, Trossard, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny.

Newcastle Karius, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Livramento, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Substitutes Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Jacob Murphy, Willock, Burn.

Referee Paul Tierney (Wigan)

07:05 PM GMT

Karius starts for Newcastle as Dubravka falls ill

Three changes in total: out go Dubravka, Burn and Barnes, replaced by Karius, Livramento and Isak.

07:02 PM GMT

One change for Arsenal from Porto

Jorginho replaces Trossard.

06:55 PM GMT

Arteta: I coach my team to be 'tricky'

Mikel Arteta is training his Arsenal players in football’s dark arts as he looks to turn his young title challengers into a more streetwise and “tricky” team.

The Arsenal manager wants his stars to learn from the sport’s masters of cunning after accepting that such traits have not historically been part of the club’s “DNA”.

Arteta said he deliberately provokes his players in training and also shows them clips of other players and teams in an attempt to develop a cynical streak within his squad.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice admitted this week that the team lacked “savviness” in their Champions League defeat by Porto, and this weekend they face a Newcastle United side who have successfully got under the skin of Arteta’s players in recent meetings.

“You have to be tricky, you have to be smart, you have to be streetwise and you have to try to take advantage in every situation,” said Arteta. “That is a thing that has to be developed if you don’t have it, that is for sure. Because the best teams, the best players, they have that.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard arrives at the Emirates - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Asked what he can do, as a coach, to train those skills, Arteta smiled and said: “There are ways to do it. It is the way you talk to them, showing them clips, training. Putting them through scenarios, pinching [provoking] them a few times as well, learning from other players who do it really well and from teams who are masters at it. There are ways to do it.

“It is very important. That is a way of competing for a team. And you can tell that the best players in the world have the ability to take advantage – always.”

Arsenal have long faced accusations of being too soft as a team and too easily bullied by more physical and cynical opponents.

Asked if the club has looked to add more streetwise players as part of their recruitment strategy in recent seasons, Arteta added: “Overall when you build a squad you need that, certainly, but it comes. Sometimes it comes from the culture of the club.

“You see that there are clubs that have that in their DNA. It is not something that you would directly link with Arsenal, that is for sure, but it is something that has to be developed.

“We have many other things and a lot of other clubs don’t have what we do. You want to have the best of the best. That is the aim.”

06:45 PM GMT

Making a wager?

Having a bet on today’s match? First take a look at the offers on these best betting sites.

06:44 PM GMT

Preview: Pity the VARs

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, minute-by-minute coverage of Arsenal v Newcastle at the Emirates. Let’s start with a moment of sympathy for Peter Bankes and Lee Betts, who are on VAR duty tonight. Given what happened in the return fixture – “it’s embarrassing, it’s a disgrace” – they’ll do well not to quintuple-guess every single decision they make.

Although Mikel Arteta’s fury was with the people of Stockley Park rather than St James’, the match was ill-tempered even before Newcastle’s controversial winning goal. There is a burgeoning feud between these two teams, who both fancy clambering atop Manchester City’s perch. With this also being a night game, there should be a cracking atmosphere.

Arteta said yesterday that refereeing standards have improved since his rant, though he was too modest to highlight the correlation. “Well that is what we all wanted – for decisions to be better,” he said. “The last stats that came across show that there was a significant improvement and they were getting a lot of the decisions right. Hopefully that continues.

“I talked the way I felt. I was very straight and I did it in a way that was pretty strong but within the law. I didn’t get charged for it and I think that tells the story.”

Arsenal have had a few news cycles since St James’ Park. They won the next six games, then lost at Villa Park to start an increasingly miserable run of one win in seven. At the turn of the year, Arsenal held the Premier League Crisis Baton, which is passed each week to the team that a hysterical media deems to be in crisis.

If Arsenal didn’t sign a striker, we were told, they were done for in the title race. Since then, without signing anybody, they’ve won all five Premier League games and scored 21 goals. What does it all mean?

Arsenal remain third, but they have some very winnable fixtures ahead of the huge one at the Etihad on 31 March: Newcastle (H), Sheff Utd (A), Brentford (H), Chelsea (H). They’ll quietly fancy taking all 12 points, which means only one result will do tonight.

Kick off is at 8pm, and we’ll have team news shortly.