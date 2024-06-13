Arsenal open to selling Gabriel Jesus if right offer arrives

Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus could be on his way out of the Emirates this summer as the club explores options to strengthen their squad.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are reportedly open to selling striker Gabriel Jesus this summer if they receive a suitable offer. The club is looking to strengthen their frontline and midfield, and the sale of Jesus could provide funds for potential new signings.

While Eddie Nketiah is more likely to depart, Arsenal would not dismiss a good offer for Jesus. The Brazilian’s high salary, coupled with the potential acquisition of a new centre-forward, could see him relegated to third choice. Though Jesus offers versatility on the flanks, Arsenal remain pragmatic about a potential sale.

Recent reports have suggested interest from Palmeiras, who are keen on taking Jesus on loan for the 2025 Club World Cup. However, Arsenal have no incentive to agree to a loan deal, as it wouldn’t generate the necessary funds for their transfer plans.

Arsenal‘s priority lies in strengthening their squad for the upcoming season, and a potential sale of Jesus could be facilitate new arrivals.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Jesus‘ future will depend on the offers received and Arsenal‘s success in securing their desired targets. While a sale is not a certainty, Arsenal remain open to the possibility if the right offer comes along which shows just how far they have travelled under Mikel Arteta.