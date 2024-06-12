Arsenal make offer to sign ‘unbelievable’ La Liga star, 25yo has ‘cold relationship’ with manager – report

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is considering his options after receiving a proposal from Arsenal, according to Cadena Cope.

The Ukraine international has been with Los Blancos since 2020, but he came into prominence last season after a serious knee injury to Thibaut Courtois.

Lunin initially played as the back-up to Chelsea loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga, but he soon established himself as the starting goalkeeper for Carlo Ancelotti.

The 25-year-old ended up making 31 appearances last term. Courtois started in the Champions League final over him as he was dealing with an illness.

It is now reported that the shot-stopper has a cold relationship with Ancelotti and does not believe the Italian trusts him to be a regular starter in future.

He currently has a year left on his contract and has received a proposal to keep him until June 2029.

However, Lunin is said to be considering his options away from the Bernabeu after receiving offers from other interesting European clubs such as Arsenal.

Lunin deal would be a huge surprise

Arsenal signed David Raya on loan from Brentford last summer. The Spaniard established himself as the number one ahead of Aaron Ramsdale, keeping 16 clean sheets in the Premier League.

The club are expected to trigger the buy clause in his temporary contract. Keeping this in mind, it would come as a huge surprise if the Gunners sign Lunin from the European champions.

Ramsdale could consider a new challenge after losing his starting spot. It has been reported in recent weeks that Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow could be his potential replacement next term.

Lunin is obviously another fantastic shot-stopper, but we simply don’t see him leaving Madrid for Arsenal unless he is guaranteed a regular starting role or special playing time in Europe.

The 6ft 3in star is a quality all-round goalkeeper. He had a save percentage of 74 in La Liga last term, conceding just one goal from outside the box. He completed 85 percent of his passes.

In our opinion, Arsenal’s name is probably being used by his agent to secure a starting position at another elite European club. Jude Bellingham described him as ‘unbelievable‘ last season.

