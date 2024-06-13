Arsenal make offer to Real Madrid 25yo

Arsenal have made an offer to Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who is considering his options amid a cold relationship with manager Carlo Ancelotti.

VILLARREAL, SPAIN: Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 19, 2024. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Spanish journalist Miguel Angel Diaz reports for COPE that Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is considering his future, and he doesn’t know whether or not to stay with his current club.

Lunin has a contract until 2025, and Real are keen to extend it to 2029, making him an offer recently.

Yet Lunin also has offers from other top European clubs, including Arsenal, according to Diaz.

Real Madrid’s Andriy Lunin stops the ball during the UEFA Champions League group C football match between Real Madrid CF and SC Braga at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 8, 2023. (Photo by THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

Lunin’s relationship with Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly strained, as the goalkeeper doesn’t feel the manager trusts him.

The 25-year-old played the entire knockout stages of the Champions League, only to be dropped for the final when Thibaut Courtois returned to fitness.

Over the course of the season, Lunin made 31 appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets.

Diaz concludes that for now, Lunin’s focus is on Euro 2024. He’s competing for starts for Ukraine at the tournament, and he’ll make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

For the time being, it’s not clear whether he’ll opt to continue with Real Madrid or to move on. But Arsenal are evidently in the mix, as they were when Lunin first moved to the La Liga side in 2018.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Andriy Lunin of Real Madrid saves the second penalty from Bernardo Silva of Manchester City in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid CF at Etihad Stadium on April 17, 2024. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation is very open at the moment, with uncertainty around all of their current options.

David Raya looks set to join permanently, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. Aaron Ramsdale might leave, but there have been no concrete reports of a bid for him. Karl Hein’s contract is running down, but he might still extend it.

Given that context, it’s no surprise Arsenal are being linked with potential signings.