Arsenal off the hook for furious club statement but VAR rant could earn Mikel Arteta touchline ban

Arsenal off the hook for furious club statement but VAR rant could earn Mikel Arteta touchline ban

Mikel Arteta could receive a touchline ban after being charged by the FA for criticising referees, but Arsenal will face no punishment for their statement supporting his comments.

The FA wrote to both Arsenal and Arteta last week for their observations in the wake of the Gunners’ 1-0 defeat at St. James’ Park on November 4.

Arteta tore into officials after Anthony Gordon’s goal survived three separate VAR checks, describing the decision as a “disgrace” and “embarrassing”.

The Spaniard took aim at the standard of officiating in the Premier League, saying he felt “ashamed” to be working in the division, and his comments were supported by Arsenal in a statement the following day.

The FA has now charged Arteta for his outburst, but Standard Sport understands no further action will be taken against Arsenal following the club’s statement.

Listen to the full four minute VAR check of Anthony Gordon's controversial goal for Newcastle against Arsenal and PGMOL chief Howard Webb discussing the process of awarding the goal 🔊 pic.twitter.com/f0wGwsPqhE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 14, 2023

Arteta has until Tuesday to respond to the charge and he will then face a regulatory commission hearing.

The Arsenal manager has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 and it is alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as being insulting towards match officials and bringing the game into disrepute.

In a statement last night, the FA said: “Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle.

“It’s alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute. Mikel Arteta has until Tuesday to provide a response to this charge.”

There are no set sanctions for breaking FA Rule E3.1, but Arteta is likely to face a fine or ban if he admits the charge or if it is found to be proven by the independent regulatory commission.

Earlier this week referees chief, Howard Webb, said the process around Gordon’s goal was correct and VAR was right to not overrule it.

The FA are taking a strong stance on clubs criticising referees and will meet with representatives of the leagues and managers’ association over the matter.