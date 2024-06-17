Arsenal now want striker with most shots & most goals in top-flight league last season – report

Arsenal want to sign Girona striker Artem Dovbyk this summer, according to Spanish outlet Diari de Girona.

The Ukraine international was in fine form for the La Liga club last season, bagging the most goals (24) in the 2023-24 league campaign having also played the most shots (77).

Dovbyk has attracted some of the biggest clubs in Europe as a result, with Atletico Madrid and Napoli joining Arsenal in the race for his services.

The Gunners have moved on to other targets after RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko snubbed them by signing a contract extension with the Bundesliga club last week.

His €65 million was attractive to Arsenal but they can land another top hitman for even cheaper, with Girona only willing to do business if his release clause, which is in the region of €40m to €50m, can be activated.

While that is not plenty of money in the current inflated market, the Spanish club will be making huge profit if the North Londoners decide to pay the fee as they signed him from SK Dnipro-1 for around €8m last summer.

Understand Girona striker Artem Dovbyk has release clause into his current contract and it’s worth €40m. Any club keen on signing Dovbyk has to pay €40m as Girona are NOT intentioned to negotiate on the price. The clause is already valid for this summer. pic.twitter.com/3qI00v450g — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2024

El Girona FC no se plantea negociar una venta por el delantero Artem Dovbyk, quien según @FabrizioRomano tendría una cláusula de rescisión de unos 40M€. La info que yo tengo es que es más alta y ronda los 50M€.

El Girona FC se quedaría con alrededor del 70% del montante final. pic.twitter.com/812A8l60NP — Ivan Quirós (@QuirosRuiz) May 15, 2024

The 26-year-old was also the highest goalscorer in each of his last two seasons in the Ukrainian Premier League, leaving Dnipro-1 having bagged 53 goals across 84 games.

Dovbyk has the potential to hit the ground running in the Premier League and improve the attack of Arsenal given his pedigree and huge talents, but convincing him to move to another club where he is not guaranteed a starting place could be difficult.

He started 34 of the 36 La Liga games he played and would prefer to remain with Girona having helped them secure Champions League football than to go elsewhere after just a season.

Arsenal will try their luck and hope to get the Ukrainian, and landing him will be a massive boost for their title chances next term.