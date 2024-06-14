Arsenal now want to sign £42m French star ahead of Man Utd, Edu likes him – report

Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to Spanish publication Sport.

The Gunners currently have an established central defensive pairing in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, but manager Mikel Arteta is still eyeing another top-level addition.

Sport claim that sporting director Edu has Todibo as one of the top names on his agenda.

United have failed to sign him over the last two transfer windows and Arsenal could reportedly do a favour to Barcelona by securing the Frenchman’s signature in the coming weeks.

Nice currently value their prized asset at £42 million. If the Gunners were to sign Todibo for that fee, Barcelona would receive £8.4m from the deal due to a 20 percent sell-on clause.

Arsenal unlikely to sign Todibo this summer

The Gunners currently have Saliba and Gabriel as undisputed starters. In the case of an injury, Arteta could call upon Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jurrien Timber or Jakub Kiwior in the XI.

Ben White can also operate in the heart of the defence and Arsenal are not necessarily in need of another marquee signing. Todibo is a quality player, but we don’t see a deal happening.

First of all, Arsenal may not make a huge outlay on another centre-back. They have several other key positions to strengthen and most especially the centre-forward department.

Secondly, Todibo may not leave Nice to join Arsenal without the assurance of a starting role. The 24-year-old previously admitted that he chose to stay at Les Aiglons for regular game time.

If Arsenal were to consider a move for Todibo, there is also the United factor to consider.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns Nice, is also the minority shareholder at United. The British billionaire alongside his company INEOS are controlling the footballing operations at the club.

Ratcliffe will most likely want Todibo to move to Old Trafford than to a direct league rival.