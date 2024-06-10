Arsenal now want to agree deal for versatile £27m defender, 14 goals/assists last season – report

Arsenal are interested in signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida this summer, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

The Gunners are set for a busy summer transfer window and their main focus could be on signing a new centre-forward and a defensive midfielder.

However, the club may also look to add depth in other key positions and De Telegraaf claim that they are in the mix to land Geertruida from Feyenoord.

The Dutchman’s current deal with the Eredivisie giants expires in June 2025. He is prepared to leave the club, who are also willing to negotiate his transfer.

Arsenal could sign Geertruida due to his versatility

Geertruida started off his career from the right-back position, but he has also operated from the central defensive and holding midfield roles for Feyenoord.

The 23-year-old registered nine goals and five assists from 47 outings last term. Out of this, 11 goal contributions came from 35 appearances at right-back.

Geertruida was also excellent with his distribution. He had a passing accuracy of 92 percent. He also won 61 percent of his duels with 5.4 ball recoveries.

The versatile star is currently valued at £27 million by Transfermarkt, but Arsenal will be hoping to land him for less if there is no bidding battle for his services.

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest which suggests that the Gunners may not be able to land him on the cheap.

Geertruida is unlikely to be a starter for the Gunners. He could be a valuable option off the bench with his strong ball-playing skills and defensive attributes.

