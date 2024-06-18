Arsenal have now persuaded & convinced 22y/o with 30 int’l caps to sign new deal – report

Arsenal have now persuaded & convinced 22y/o with 30 int’l caps to sign new deal – report

Arsenal have convinced and persuaded goalkeeper Karl Hein to stay at the North London club beyond this summer, and he will sign a new contract soon, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old Estonian international is currently out of contract after the long-term deal he signed in September 2021 expired at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Arsenal are expected to lose England international goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer after he lost his starting berth to David Raya last season, and they need depth in the position once he departs.

While Hein has 30 caps with Estonia, he has only played one competitive game for the Gunners and is likely to be sent out on loan next term for him to gain much-needed experience.

The goalie made his official Arsenal debut against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup third round in November 2022 and has yet to feature since, playing once for the under-21s last term.

Hein spent the second half of 2021-22 on loan in the Championship with Reading, making five appearances.

The former Nomme United star will hope to break into the first-team someday but will need to go and play elsewhere first to boost his chances of becoming a mainstay for the North Londoners.

While Hein is now expected to extend his stay at Arsenal, the Gunners are still likely to bring in another goalie who will be their second-choice behind Raya.

The Spaniard is set to sign a permanent deal following a successful loan spell from Brentford last season, but he needs a quality cover when Ramsdale moves on, and Hein is not the answer despite his potential.

Landing a quality replacement for Ramsdale is a task Arsenal cannot afford to get wrong as an injury to Raya could be disastrous if another top option is not available in the squad.