Arsenal Now Dubbed ‘Track Number 1’ For Liverpool Targeted Winger

Arsenal are currently now ‘track number 1’ for Liverpool linked winger Johan Bakayoko when it comes to a transfer in the current window.

The PSV Eindhoven attacker was heavily linked with a switch to the Premier League last summer amid suggestions Liverpool had him in mind as a possible Mohamed Salah replacement.

Bakayoko stayed at the Dutch side though and helped them to win the Eredivisie this term, with PSV registering an astonishing 111 goals scored in 34 league games.

He is again hot property in the ongoing transfer window, having been linked with a host of sides, including Liverpool again; the Reds do want to sign a wide forward.

But according to Belgian daily DH, it is Arsenal who are ‘track number 1’ for Bakayoko.

The Belgium international winger is now most likely to join Mikel Arteta’s men if he does indeed move on this summer.

Bakayoko is expected to only think about his future after Euro 2024 though.

And that means time for the winger’s suitors to battle themselves into a good position to secure his signature.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot saw Bakayoko at close quarters in the Eredivisie last season.