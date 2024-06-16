Arsenal have now contacted European giants to sign 25-goal/assist winger – report

Arsenal have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over a transfer deal for Xavi Simons, according to French publication L’Equipe.

The Dutchman rejoined Les Parisiens from PSV Eindhoven last summer after they triggered a €6 million buy-back clause in his contract.

Simons was soon after loaned out to RB Leipzig. He was brilliant for the Bundesliga outfit with 10 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

It is now reported that the Gunners are one of the main clubs that have contacted Les Parisiens over a permanent transfer for Simons.

However, the French champions are only interested in a loan deal due to a clause agreed with PSV.

PSV would be entitled to a significant chunk of the sell-on fee if Simons departs PSG by January 2025. This is a reason behind their stance.

Arsenal should make loan approach for Simons

PSG are reluctant to part ways with Simons permanently due to the condition agreed with PSV.

A loan exit appears the only choice for the attacker and in our opinion, the Gunners should make an ambitious attempt to sign him ahead of other suitors.

The Gunners currently have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard competing for places on the left wing, but the same has not been the case from the right side.

Bukayo Saka was exceptional last season with 40 goal contributions, but there were games where he looked jaded. Arsenal needed a gamechanger off the bench.

Simons would be a quality candidate to provide competition. The 21-year-old registered 10 goal involvements from just 18 outings from the right wing last term.

He also won 2.6 take-ons and 6.3 duels per game alongside 5.2 recoveries. He would be a fantastic signing, but it is left to be seen whether he can be convinced to join.

Simons may want an assured starting role in the developmental phase of his career. This could be a stumbling block for the Gunners to sign him on loan this summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com