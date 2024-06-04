Arsenal now in contact with reps of ‘magician’ winger, Arteta convinced he fits Gunners perfectly – report

Arsenal have approached the representatives of Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov and asked for what it will take to land him ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Diario AS.

The Ukraine international attacking midfielder was one of the best players for the La Liga club in 2023-24, weighing in with eight goals and seven assists as they finished the campaign third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Tsygankov is happy at Girona, but there are clubs that are willing to bid very hard for him this summer, including the Gunners and AC Milan.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta loves and admires the style of play of the 26-year-old and is convinced he would fit perfectly into his team.

The North Londoners want to bolster their attacking ranks ahead of 2024-25, and Tsygankov fits the bill given his style of play and experience.

The ‘magician’ plays predominantly on the right and can help provide Bukayo Saka with quality and much-needed cover.

The Ukrainian can also play directly behind a striker, on the left and in central midfield, and it appears such versatility is one of the qualities that have attracted Arteta to him.

While his contract with Girona does not expire until 2027, Tsygankov has a €30 million release clause, and Arsenal can afford that despite being cautious of their spending due to profitability and sustainability rules.

The former Dynamo Kyiv star will hope to impress with his country at the European Championship in Germany later this month, and more suitors are likely to emerge for his services given his cheap release clause.

Girona were early title challengers last season before tailing off, and it is difficult to see them beating Madrid and Barca to the title anytime soon.

As a result, a move to Arsenal who have become stronger title challengers over the last two campaigns could appeal to the winger, and such a signing would help bolster their firepower and squad depth in attack.