Arsenal not expected to progress interest in Newcastle United star

Arsenal interest in Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes is not expected to go any further, with Manchester City now his most likely destination.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND: Newcastle United player Bruno Guimaraes sprays his face with water before the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 13, 2024. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that Arsenal’s admiration for Bruno Guimaraes is not expected to go further.

For the time being, Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract, which Arsenal are not expected to pay. Once the clause expires, Newcastle are still likely to demand a similar sum of money.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports reports that Arsenal will only proceed with a move if the price drops. As mentioned, that isn’t likely.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND: Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on February 17, 2024. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Instead, Jacobs writes that Manchester City remain Guimaraes’ most likely destination, should he leave.

City are the only club considering the £100m release clause, or a fee close to it, and they’ve already made contact with the player.

On top of that, Jacobs adds that Guimaraes is happy and not pushing to leave, with only the release clause leaving the situation in any doubt.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND: Newcastle player Bruno Guimaraes reacts after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on November 04, 2023. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

David Ornstein recently wrote that it’s not certain that Arsenal or any other club would see value in the player’s £100m clause, and the Gunners may not be interested at all if they decide to pursue an ‘8’ instead.

Guimaraes can play as a ‘6’ or an ‘8’, but both Arsenal and Newcastle see him more in the deeper role.

The 26-year-old midfielder made 50 appearances for Newcastle United last season, scoring seven goals and assisting 10, as well as picking up 14 yellow cards.