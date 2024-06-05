Arsenal not expected to progress interest in Newcastle United star
Arsenal interest in Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes is not expected to go any further, with Manchester City now his most likely destination.
James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that Arsenal’s admiration for Bruno Guimaraes is not expected to go further.
For the time being, Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract, which Arsenal are not expected to pay. Once the clause expires, Newcastle are still likely to demand a similar sum of money.
Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports reports that Arsenal will only proceed with a move if the price drops. As mentioned, that isn’t likely.
Instead, Jacobs writes that Manchester City remain Guimaraes’ most likely destination, should he leave.
City are the only club considering the £100m release clause, or a fee close to it, and they’ve already made contact with the player.
On top of that, Jacobs adds that Guimaraes is happy and not pushing to leave, with only the release clause leaving the situation in any doubt.
David Ornstein recently wrote that it’s not certain that Arsenal or any other club would see value in the player’s £100m clause, and the Gunners may not be interested at all if they decide to pursue an ‘8’ instead.
Guimaraes can play as a ‘6’ or an ‘8’, but both Arsenal and Newcastle see him more in the deeper role.
The 26-year-old midfielder made 50 appearances for Newcastle United last season, scoring seven goals and assisting 10, as well as picking up 14 yellow cards.