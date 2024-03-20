How Arsenal must revamp squad: Four new signings, sell Partey, Ramsdale and Smith Rowe, fight to keep Jorginho

Whether or not Arsenal win the Premier League title, it promises to be another big summer at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are already making plans for the transfer window, and both Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu have a clear vision of what is needed to ensure the club continues its upward trajectory.

The Gunners are set to target a top-level forward and a new midfielder as they bid to ensure they continue to compete for the biggest trophies again next season. They will also target a new defender and are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Decisions will also be made about the futures of players in the squad. Who should stay? Who should go? And which academy players could step up and make an impact?

Here, Standard Sport assesses which first-team players Arsenal should keep and which they should offload this summer.

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale: Best for all parties that he moves on. Too good to be a No2 and needs regular football to cement his place in the England squad while Arsenal are assessing their goalkeeper options in the market. SELL

David Raya: Had a shaky start after he usurped Ramsdale, but has repaid the belief shown in him by Arteta and was the penalty shootout hero against Porto. His loan move is set to be made permanent for £27million. KEEP

Karl Hein: The 21-year-old Estonia No1 is a decent prospect and fine as the third-choice option behind two more experienced goalkeepers. Only issue will be if he pushes to leave in search of more regular football. KEEP

Defenders

Gabriel: An absolute rock at the back and has built a formidable partnership alongside William Saliba. Coming into his prime at 26. KEEP

Jakub Kiwior: Has taken time to adapt to English football since joining last January, but has shown some promise in recent weeks when filling in at left-back. KEEP

William Saliba: One of the best centre-backs around and the only Arsenal player to play every minute in the Premier League this season. A contender for player of the year. KEEP

Cedric Soares: Free to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season. Has barely featured this season and needs a fresh start elsewhere. SELL

Nuno Tavares: On loan at Nottingham Forest and recently broke into the team under Nuno Espirito Santo, which should help Arsenal get a decent transfer fee for him.SELL

Kieran Tierney: A loyal servant but does not fit Arteta’s system and should attract interest from plenty of clubs following his solid loan spell at Real Sociedad. SELL

Jurrien Timber: Injury has wrecked his first season, but big things are expected of him and he will be a key player next season. KEEP

Takehiro Tomiyasu: Recently rewarded with a new long-term contract, and rightfully so. Has gone from a squad player to a pretty regular starter. KEEP

Ben White: One of the best right-backs in the Premier League, and his ability to cover at centre-back makes him a valuable asset. Just signed a new contract until 2028.KEEP

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Divides opinion but few players are better on the ball when fit. Still vital to how Arteta wants to play. KEEP

Midfielders

Mohamed Elneny: Contract expires at the end of the season and should be let go. Has been a loyal servant and a coaching role one day would make sense.SELL

Kai Havertz: Many felt £65m was over the odds last summer but Arteta has unlocked his talent. Signed to play as a No8 but could end up as a striker. KEEP

Albert Sambi Lokonga: The 24-year-old Belgian has impressed on loan at Luton this season but will struggle for minutes at Arsenal, so best he moves on. SELL

Jorginho: Italian is out of contract in the summer but Arsenal should fight to keep him. Brings so much experience and control in midfield. KEEP

Martin Odegaard: The club captain and a quality player to build the team around. Was handed a long-term contract at the start of the season and could become an Arsenal legend. KEEP

Thomas Partey: Will have just one year left on his contract, so this summer feels like the right time to cash in on a player who continues to be dogged by injuries. SELL

Declan Rice: Has more than justified his £105m transfer fee and is proving himself as an elite midfielder. Another contender for player of the year and looks a captain-in-waiting. KEEP

Emile Smith Rowe: His career has stalled badly, partly due to injuries, and it feels best if he moves on. Too talented to be left warming the bench. SELL

Fabio Vieira: Two years into his Arsenal career and still has not got going. Injuries have disrupted him this season, so deserves one more year to prove himself. KEEP

Forwards

Gabriel Jesus: Dogged by injuries this season, but is a quality player on his day, despite his lack of goals. Needs a big season next year, though, to silence the growing doubters. KEEP

Gabriel Martinelli: Had a slow start to the season, but the Brazilian winger looks close to his best again now. Still only 22 and his pace makes him a lethal attacking weapon.KEEP

Reiss Nelson: Has not started a Premier League game since 2020 and, while he has had the odd bright cameo, surely he wants to play more regular football. SELL

Eddie Nketiah: Arguably the fourth-choice striker, given the form of Havertz and Leandro Trossard, and needs to move for the sake of his career. SELL

Bukayo Saka: One of the best forwards in Europe and a genuine superstar. Still only 22 and looks like he could become one of the best players in the world. KEEP

Leandro Trossard: Arsenal’s second top scorer this season with 11 goals, despite not always starting. Can play anywhere across forward line and is a key member of the squad. KEEP