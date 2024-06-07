Arsenal must agree deal for Girona winger, he can be Trossard 2.0

Arsenal had a productive 2023/24 season in the Premier League but lost the title to Manchester City by a slender two-point margin.

Manager Mikel Arteta will want to strengthen his squad and the onus could be on adding more depth and quality in key positions.

One of the prime focuses for the Gunners will likely be a back-up for Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Arteta has had the luxury of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left wing, but there has been an over-reliance on Saka on the right with no quality deputy.

The London giants have the chance to replicate the signing of Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion by purchasing Viktor Tsygankov from Girona.

Tsygankov would be a quality back-up for Saka

The 26-year-old had a fantastic full season with the La Liga outfit last term. He registered eight goals and seven assists despite missing ten games with four injuries.

The Ukrainian is a left-footed player, but he scored four goals with his right foot. Tsygankov is not much of a dribbler, but he has the knack of making key passes.

He also impressed defensively, with an average of three recoveries per outing.

Arsenal signed Trossard from Brighton for £21 million in January 2023 and he has been a revelation with 30 goal contributions in 68 outings.

The Belgian proved a quality competitor for Martinelli and eventually displaced him from the starting line-up during the back end of the season.

It is unlikely that Tsygankov will replace Saka due to his consistent displays, but he could be a game-changer off the bench when the Englishman is not in his groove.

The Gunners recently opened talks with his representatives, and a deal could be struck if they trigger the £26 million release clause in his current deal.

Arsenal may have to pay the entire fee up front. Girona are Man City’s sister club and are unlikely to offer any leeway.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com.