Arsenal move for Osimhen ‘not a dead deal’

Arsenal’s interest in signing Victor Osimhen is ‘not a dead deal’ despite the club’s focus on adding a midfielder to their squad.

Mikel Arteta wants to reinforce his squad ahead of another tilt at the Premier League title in 2024-25 and the Gunners are focused on a midfield addition to complement Declan Rice.

Having previously considered a centre-forward the priority for the summer window, Kai Havertz’s fine form across the run-in and a lack of value in the number nine market has seen Arsenal shift their stance.

Osimhen was a player Arsenal previously courted but the Nigerian’s €120m (£101m) price tag has proven to be prohibitive to a deal for the North Londoners.

Arsenal’s significant spending in recent transfer windows means the club are unable to commit a nine-figure sum on one player as things stand. Though there is reported interest in Bruno Guimaraes, of Newcastle, Arsenal would look to lower the £100m asking price for the midfielder with players in part-exchange.

Despite the recent pivot towards signing a central midfielder, Football Transfers are reporting that a move for Osimhen is ‘not a dead deal’. Arsenal like Osimhen and view the 25-year-old as a potential game-changer, having scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Scudetto.

However, interest from Arsenal will be dependent on Napoli’s demands. The current asking price is out of reach, with only Al-Ahli of the Saudi Pro League currently willing to meet the Italian side’s demands. Osimhen, however, appears unlikely to move to the Middle East in the peak seasons of his career.

Paris Saint-Germain are also admirers of Osimhen as the French champions seek a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, though interest from Chelsea has cooled in the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Read – Five young players who have caught the eye at Euro 2024

See more – The oldest players in European Championship history

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok