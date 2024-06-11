Arsenal move for Everton signing ruled out

A reported Arsenal move for Amadou Onana is fading as quickly as it appeared, with the Gunners not set to pursue the transfer this summer.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Amadou Onana of Everton celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arsenal links to Everton’s Amadou Onana emerged again earlier this month, but The Athletic report that the transfer is not happening.

According to the report, Onana does have admirers at Arsenal, but a move for his signature is not in the works this summer.

Recent reports on Everton’s side suggested that of all Everton’s potential major departures this summer, Onana looked the most likely to move on.

Arsenal were credited with an interest, but as one name on a list. There was never anything particularly substantial in the links.

Everton’s Senegalese-born Belgian midfielder #08 Amadou Onana celebrates after scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 19, 2024. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton do need to make some sales this summer, with their proposed takeover by 777 Partners officially falling through at the start of the month.

The Blues were already in financial difficulty with the Premier League, charged twice for Profit and Sustainability Rule breaches.

The PSR system operates over a three-year period, so it’s likely Everton will be in trouble again in 2024/25 unless they can do a deal or two.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND: Amadou Onana of Everton acknowledges the fans after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on January 14, 2024. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Onana’s agent and sister Melissa confirmed earlier this year that a January move was briefly on the cards for the Everton midfielder.

“We could have left this winter, but we once again sat down and asked the question whether it’s the right time, if the player is ready,” Melissa Onana said.

“My job is to put opportunities on the table. In the end, he’s the one who makes the choice because it’s his life and his career.

“I put the opportunities on the table and he said ‘No, I want to stay at Everton and I want to continue to fight’.”

Perhaps now is the time for Onana to make that move, but if reports are to be believed, it won’t be to Arsenal.