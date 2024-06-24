Arsenal to miss deadline for midfielder’s release clause

Bruno Guimaraes’ release clause at Newcastle United is set to expire this week in a blow to interested clubs.

Guimaraes has a release clause worth around £100m in his contract and Arsenal and Manchester City are among the clubs credited with interest in signing the Brazil international this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also long-term admirers of the midfielder but clubs will be unable to activate that fee when the clause expires on Tuesday.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the clause’s expiration in what will represent a huge boost to the Magpies. Guimaraes has been a central figure in Newcastle’s improvement under Eddie Howe and helped the club qualify for the Champions League in 2022-23.

Last season, he scored seven goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League and ranked among the division’s top performers for progressive passes (5th), through balls (5th), successful take-ons (3rd) and fouls won (1st).

Arsenal had viewed Guimaraes as an option to complement Declan Rice in midfield, with doubts surrounding the future of Thomas Partey at the Emirates. Manchester City are also considering midfield additions with Kalvin Phillips set to leave and Bernardo Silva linked with an exit.

