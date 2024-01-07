Arsenal: Mikel Arteta responds to fans' calls to sign a new striker

Mikel Arteta says it is not “realistic” for Arsenal to sign a striker this month and their woes in front of goal are psychological.

The Gunners have now lost three games in a row after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in third round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal had plenty of chances to win the game, but they failed to take their opportunities once again.

It has led to increased calls for Arsenal to sign a striker, but they are hamstrung due to financial fair play rules.

And Arteta said: “At the moment it does not look realistic. What my job is, and what we have to do is improve our players and try to get better results with the players we have.

“What I beg from the supporters is that they are behind the team like they have been in difficult moments.

Kai Havertz was guilty of missing a hosts of chances against Liverpool (REUTERS)

“Stick behind the ones that we have. They are incredibly good. If not then they don’t do what they’ve done today and in Anfield. Stick by them.

“That’s exactly what they need. Then they feel important and supported. With their attitude they don’t deserve anything different. That’s my opinion.”

Arsenal have had 61 shots in their past three games, but they have scored just once.

And if there is a risk that missed chances are becoming a psychological issue, Arteta said: “Probably it has.

“Especially after today, more than it was against Fulham or West Ham before that. That’s why I think we need to reset.

“This break is good. It comes at a good time. We’re going to as well feel how we feel and how I feel about them in difficult moments.

“Hopefully I can see that from other people too. When things are going well they jump on the train. Now things are difficult, let’s see where they stand.”