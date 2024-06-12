Arsenal midfielder suffers ACL rupture on international duty

Arsenal have confirmed midfielder Victoria Pelova is the latest player in their squad to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The 25-year-old was forced off 12 minutes into the Netherlands’ UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier against Finland earlier this month with an apparent knee injury. After undergoing further testing, Arsenal have now confirmed the full extent of the problem and Pelova will face an extended period on the sidelines as she undergoes surgery and rehabilitation.

Pelova featured in all 22 of Arsenal’s WSL games last season, scoring twice and registering five assists. The Dutch international has become an integral figure under Jonas Eidevall since her arrival in north London in January last year.

It comes as a significant blow to the Gunners as Pelova joins a long list of players to suffer the injury in recent years. Beth Mead, Laura Wienroither, Leah Williamson and Teyah Goldie have all ruptured their ACL’s in recent seasons, while Pelova’s international teammate and the departed Vivianne Miedema also tore hers in December 2022.

Despite Arsenal’s extended injury list last season, they secured a top three finish in the WSL just five points behind Manchester City in second. Their squad depth in midfield, including Kyra Cooney-Cross and the returning Kathrine Kuhl, should help mitigate Pelova’s absence in the first half of the 2024/25 season.

Pelova will also miss Arsenal’s Champions League qualifying campaign at the end of the summer, where they will hope to improve on their disappointing round one exit last season at the hands of Paris FC.