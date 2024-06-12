Arsenal midfielder Pelova sustains ACL injury

Arsenal midfielder Victoria Pelova has sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

The Gunners announced the news via a post on their official club website this morning.

Pelova sustained her injury whilst on international duty with The Netherlands. She featured in both of the nation’s recent UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 qualifiers against Finland, however, she was able to play just 12 minutes of the second game in Tampere before being injured and having to be replaced by Wieke Kaptein.

The midfielder’s injury has now been fully-assessed and it has been confirmed that Pelova has ruptured her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). The player will now undergo surgery before beginning her rehabilitation. Pelova is expected to miss the majority of the 2024/2025 season. She may have time to prove her fitness before the UEFA Women’s EURO finals next summer, should The Netherlands qualify.

Pelova’s injury comes at a hugely frustrating time with the player having enjoyed a really solid season at Arsenal. Pelova appeared in all 22 of The Gunners’ Barclays Women’s Super League matches while she helped the club to retain the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup. The player is progressing in her time in North London and it is a real shame that she will be unable to showcase her talent further in the coming months.

Arsenal are expected to provide further updates on Pelova’s fitness throughout her rehabilitation.