Arsenal midfielder Pelova ruptures ACL

Pelova made 20 Women's Super League appearances for Arsenal last season [Getty Images]

Arsenal midfielder Victoria Pelova has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) while on international duty for the Netherlands, the club has confirmed.

The 25-year-old was substituted in the 12th minute of her country's Uefa Championship qualifying 1-1 draw with Finland last week after injuring her knee.

She is set to undergo surgery and will be out for an extended period.

Pelova is the latest in a succession of Arsenal players sidelined by ACL injuries in the last 18 months, following forwards Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and defender Leah Williamson.

Research suggests female footballers are between two and six times more likely to suffer ACL injuries than their male counterparts, but as of yet there is "no proven cause".

Dr Katrine Okholm Kryger, a senior lecturer in sports medicine at St Mary's University in London who specialises in football, said recent discussions have focused on whether the injury risk is sex related - the female anatomy and hormones, or whether it could be gender related - the way female athletes are raised and managed compared to male athletes.

In April, Fifpro, the Professional Footballers' Association, Nike and Leeds Beckett University announced a three-year blueprint titled "Project ACL", which will conduct research into ACL tears.