Arsenal need midfield overhaul with Amadou Onana ideal for Mikel Arteta evolution

Calls for Arsenal to sign a striker are growing louder every day, but the noise should not detract from a need to also strengthen their midfield.

Arsenal began to overhaul their engine room last summer, when they spent £170million on Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, but the work is not done.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny both have six months remaining on their current contracts, while Thomas Partey has 18 months left on his and all three players are in their thirties.

Emile Smith Rowe, another midfield option, is out of favour after more than a year of fitness issues, while Fabio Vieira, who was signed for £34m in 2022, is yet to fully convince.

Whether this month or in the summer, Arsenal’s midfield is set to evolve, and the club are looking to the future. Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, Everton’s Amadou Onana and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi have all been scouted.

The plan is for Rice to have long-term competition at the base of midfield, although the transition can be eased by extending taking up an option to extend Jorginho’s contract for a further 12 months. Jorginho would be happy to stay, but talks over his future are not expected until later in the season.

The 32-year-old is a popular figure in the dressing room and one of the most tactically-astute players in the squad. Arteta views him as one of the most intelligent players he has coached and he helps in getting the manager’s message across, sometimes giving orders from the sidelines while warming up as a substitute.

Arsenal have racked up a net spend of around £400m over the past three years and are close to Financial Fair Play limits. Keeping Jorginho for another year would buy Arsenal time and that feels valuable given how they have little room for manoeuvre in the transfer market this month.

Targets: Midfield trio Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi are all on Arsenal's radar (Getty Images)

They are open to doing business this month but it will need to be a signing that really strengthens the squad to help them challenge for the title and in the Champions League.

As is the case with forward targets, signing a midfielder this month would not be easy. Villa are adamant that Luiz is going nowhere, given they are second in the Premier League and targeting Champions League qualification themselves.

The Midlands club showed their strong stance in the summer of 2022, rejecting a £25m offer for Luiz from Arsenal when he had just one year left to run on his contract. He has since signed a new deal and is thriving under former Gunners boss Unai Emery.

As was the case when Arsenal looked at Zubimendi this time last year, he is thought to be settled at his boyhood club, who have made it to the last 16 of the Champions League.

"Arsenal’s immediate need for a forward may lead to the midfield evolution being delayed, but it will happen"

A deal for Onana would seem the most feasible, but even that would have its challenges. Everton’s financial issues are well known, but it is hard to imagine them selling a key player as they face the threat of a relegation battle following their 10-point deduction.

For that reason, a summer move for Onana would appear most likely and he will not be short of suitors. He has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Chelsea in January and Manchester United last summer. Arsenal looked at Onana last January and have kept tabs on him since.

His agent posted on social media on Monday that she was in north London and is thought to be sounding out clubs ahead of a potential summer move.

Onana fits Arsenal’s recruitment model, given he is 22 and already proven in the Premier League. At 6ft 5in, he would add height and physicality to the Arsenal midfield. The Belgian is versatile, a quality Arteta likes in players, and he can operate as a No8 or at the base of midfield.

Arsenal’s immediate need for a forward may lead to the midfield evolution being delayed, but it will happen at some stage. The challenge for Arsenal is making sure they get the right player to help improve the team further.