Arsenal: Martin Odegaard defends celebrations after Liverpool game

Martin Odegaard took a camera from the Arsenal club photographer as part of his celebrations after the game

Martin Odegaard has defended Arsenal's celebrations after the 3-1 win against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Gunners captain Odegaard was told to "get down the tunnel" by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher after borrowing a camera from a club photographer to take pictures at full-time.

The win on Sunday put Arsenal two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

"If you're not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate?" said Odegaard.

"We're happy with the win and we'll stay humble."

Goals from Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard secured victory for Mikel Arteta's side and moved them above Manchester City into second.

Arteta celebrated the Martinelli and Trossard goals by sprinting animatedly down the touchline, before fist-pumping towards the jubilant supporters after the final whistle.

As Odegaard led the players' celebrations with the photographer's camera, former Liverpool defender Carragher, who was a co-commentator for the game, said: "Just get down the tunnel. You've won a game, three points, you've been brilliant.

"Back in the title race, get down the tunnel. I'm serious, honestly."

Former Manchester United defender and fellow Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said there was a "little bit of immaturity" in Arsenal's celebrations and was reflective of a team that did not think they were going to go on and win the title.

Asked whether it is possible to over-celebrate such a win, Norway midfielder Odegaard added: "No, I think everyone who loves football, who understands football, they know how much it means to win this game.

"We keep working hard and we prepare for the next one, but of course you have to be happy when you win.

"It was a massive game. It could have been eight points [the gap to Liverpool if Arsenal lost] and it would look a lot more difficult then, but we showed up, the fans were unbelievable.

"I think we all did this together. You see the club, how together we are, all the players, staff, supporters, everything. So yeah, brilliant to see."

'Why is everybody trying to kill the joy?'

Former Arsenal striker and BBC Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright said those criticising the celebrations were trying to "kill the joy" of football.

Writing on social media, Wright said: "The negativity towards Mikel Arteta, what has he done apart from celebrating a goal and his team that is trying to beat these juggernauts Liverpool and Manchester City?

"Because Martin Odegaard is taking a picture with the photographer, a lifelong Gunner - what is wrong with the captain doing that?

"It has nothing do with the fact we have beaten Liverpool, it is just an opportunity. Why is everyone trying to kill the joy? Don't kill the joy, there is so much of the season to go."

Wright's former team-mate Lee Dixon said players have to strike a balance between celebrating a win and being aware of greater challenges ahead.

"I'm caught right in the middle of that. I was celebrating because it was such a brilliant performance, but as a player when I was in that situation, you've got to be respectful. You celebrate your win, but you don't over-celebrate," Dixon told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They've won absolutely nothing, there's 15 games to go, but I get Ian Wright's position.

"You get beat by West Ham and Burnley and everyone will be on your back again. So calm yourself down, get back to training and start doing the thing that got you to this position in the first place.

"I know it sounds boring but that's what you do and that's how you win titles."