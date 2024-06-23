Arsenal, Manchester United Decline to Trigger Release Clause for PSG Transfer Target, Report Says

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on securing SL Benfica’s midfielder João Neves as the teenager draws interest from several top European clubs.

Benfica are well aware of the high demand for this young talent, and they’re determined not to let him go for a low price. The Portuguese club have set his value at over €100 million and they don’t seem inclined to negotiate on that.

It was recently reported that Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, firmly stated they would not entertain offers below €100 million (£85 million). Moreover, journalist Ben Jacobs is echoing that sentiment.

According to Jacobs, Neves is in high demand, but Benfica want his €120m release clause paid. PSG hold a serious interest but will only consider a bid at around €75 million, and they’re not the only club eyeing the player.

Jacobs notes that Arsenal and Manchester United are also tracking Neves but have no plans to trigger the clause or pay anything close to it.

A recent report from SPORT mentioned that PSG hoped to lower the price for Neves by including Renato Sanches and Carlos Soler in the deal. However, if Benfica insists on a price tag of over €100 million, it seems they aren’t interested in taking any players to reduce the cost.