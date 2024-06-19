Arsenal and Manchester United battle for cut-price €30m La Liga 21yo

A transfer battle is brewing between Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United for the signature of Valencia’s highly-rated midfielder, Javi Guerra.

The 21-year-old Spaniard, who has a €100 million release clause, could be available for less than €30 million, making him an attractive prospect for both clubs.

Valencia’s Spanish midfielder #8 Javi Guerra celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Spanish Liga football match between Sevilla FC and Valencia CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on August 11, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly locked in a battle to secure the signature of Valencia‘s promising young midfielder, Javi Guerra. The 21-year-old Spaniard has been a key figure for the La Liga side in recent seasons, but could be available for a surprisingly low fee this summer.

Despite having a €100 million release clause in his contract, Valencia are reportedly willing to let Guerra depart for less than €30 million. This bargain price has naturally attracted the attention of several top European clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United leading the charge.

VALENCIA, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 27: Javi Guerra of Valencia reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Valencia CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Mestalla on September 27, 2023 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)1901

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal are keen on strengthening their midfield options. Guerra‘s potential availability at a reduced price could trigger negotiations for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also in the market for midfield reinforcements, and Guerra‘s skillset aligns with their requirements for the upcoming season. This has set the stage for a fierce rivalry between the two Premier League giants for the young Spaniard’s signature.

Guerra, who has been capped eight times for the Spain U21 team, is primarily a central midfielder but can also operate in a defensive role. His versatility and potential have made him a sought-after prospect in European football.

The 21-year-old’s current market value is estimated at €20 million, a fraction of his €100 million release clause. This discrepancy highlights the financial challenges faced by Valencia, which may be a key factor in their willingness to sell Guerra for a much lower fee.