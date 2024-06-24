Arsenal manager contacts Barcelona midfield target over summer transfer

Barcelona see the signing of a new pivot midfielder as a top priority for the summer and have identified several targets for the position, one of whom happens to be Mikel Merino.

The Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder is seen as an ideal fit in Hansi Flick’s 4-2-3-1 formation and the fact that his contract expires in 2025 makes him an even more appealing target.

In fact, recent reports even suggested that Merino’s renewal talks with Real Sociedad had come to a standstill, which provided a big boost to Barça’s hopes of signing him.

Arsenal enter the race

However, Barcelona will now have to face a fresh hurdle in pursuit of Merino, as SPORT’s Toni Juanmarti reports that Arsenal have entered the race to sign the Spanish ace.

Given his contract situation, Merino could be sold for a fee of only €25 million – something that would very much appeal to Barcelona given their financial constraints.

Merino could be headed to Arsenal. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

But Arsenal have now entered the fray, with the Gunners’ manager Mikel Arteta understood to be a keen admirer of the 28-year-old.

In fact, Arteta has already called Merino directly to discuss the possibility of a transfer, in hope of luring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Barcelona must act quickly

Given his qualities, Merino has what it takes to be a fine addition to Hansi Flick’s plans at Barça, with a pivot midfield duo of him and Frenkie de Jong potentially mimicking the partnership of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka that Flick had at Bayern Munich.

However, Merino, being aware of Barcelona’s interest, knows that the Catalans need time to prepare and present their offer, which could work against them.

After all, the midfielder recently hinted in an interview that he could be open to adventures abroad, saying: “My experiences abroad have been a joy. I’ve always liked adventures.”

And the possibility of joining Arsenal could be perceived as a big next step in his career, which could tempt him.

As such, Barcelona must act quickly if they intend to sign the former Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund midfielder or risk losing him to Arsenal.