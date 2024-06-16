Arsenal, Man Utd Reach Out to PSG Over Star Player with 25 Goal Contributions Amid Uncertain Future

Xavi Simons’ future remains in the air as he intends to decide after UEFA Euro 2024. However, playing at Paris Saint-Germain won’t be part of his plans, and various top European clubs are circling in an attempt to add the youngster this summer.

While on loan at RB Leipzig, Simons made a strong impression by playing in 43 matches across all competitions. He scored 10 goals and provided 15 assists, which caught the attention of several Premier League clubs.

L’Equipe provided the latest regarding Simons and it seems it could turn into a bidding war between a few English clubs. According to the French media outlet, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all reached out to PSG about potentially buying Simons.

However, PSG has decided not to sell him this summer because a significant portion of the transfer fee would go to PSV if he’s sold before January 2025. Instead, the most likely scenario this summer is a loan move, with Simons having the final say on where he’ll go.

Arsenal, Bayern, Manchester United and Manchester City have contacted PSG over a potential sale of Xavi Simons. Paris will not sell the player this summer as a big part of the fee would go to PSV if Simons is sold before January 2025. The most likely option this summer is a loan… pic.twitter.com/MctAoSsrr2 — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) June 15, 2024

A recent report showed that manager Luis Enrique values him highly, but being at PSG isn’t a top priority for him right now. As a result, it will be interesting to see which team lands the player this summer.