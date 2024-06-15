Arsenal And Man Utd Not Yet Moved Beyond Enquiry Stage For Attacker

Arsenal and Manchester United have not gone beyond making an enquiry for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee so far this summer.

AC Milan are prepared to pay his €40m release clause and have already agreed personal terms with the player.

However, the deal has stalled due to the €15m commission that Kia Joorabchian, the player’s agent, is claimed to want for carrying out the transaction.

The Rossoneri do not want to pay that figure and it has allowed clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United to show renewed interest in Zirkzee.

The two Premier League clubs have their eyes on him, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via MilanNews), they are yet to go beyond making enquiries for him.

Arsenal and Manchester United have requested information on the conditions of doing a deal but not more than that.

They are yet to enter any negotiations with the player’s representatives over a transfer this summer.

Joorabchian is trying to get more clubs involved as AC Milan refusing to adhere to the demands for a hefty commission.

The Premier League pair may be waiting until after 30th June, when the current period for PSR purposes ends.