Arsenal and Man Utd Boosted as Pundit Finds it Challenging that PSG Pursues Versatile Defender

Bayer Leverkusen standout Jeremie Frimpong could be on the move this summer. The 23-year-old is a versatile player who can operate as a winger, midfielder, or defender on the right side. As a result, several clubs are keen on him with the transfer window approaching.

The Netherlands international had an impressive season with the Bundesliga champions, playing in 47 matches in all competitions during the 2023-24 season. Frimpong scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists, catching the attention of top clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Johnson appeared on the latest episode of the PSG Talking podcast and shared his thoughts on the Parisians pursuing Frimpong this summer.

“I think Frimpong mainly would make sense if you’re sort of considering the possibility that Achraf Hakimi moves on,” Johnson said. “Obviously, we know that [Kylian] Mbappe leaving will have an impact on Hakimi, given how close they are.

“I think Hakimi was much better this past season than he was the season before, but I do still think that you know if a strong offer is put forward to PSG, they probably would still consider it, so that one, I think, depends. I don’t see a world really where PSG sort of have two very you know top quality right wing backs, even if there would be cover needed in a lot of these different situations, especially with the fact that [Nordi] Mukiele doesn’t really seem to have much of a future under Luis Enrique.”

How much might PSG have to pay for the player? Transfermarkt values him at €50 million, but with top European clubs also interested, the price could end up being higher. Nonetheless, if the capital club secures Frimpong and sells Hakimi down the right, it would offset the cost.