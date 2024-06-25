Arsenal and Man Utd on Alert as PSG Puts Full Attention on Highly Rated 19-Year-Old Midfielder

Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sign SL Benfica’s midfielder João Neves, who has caught the attention of several top European clubs.

Benfica knows there’s immense interest in this young talent and they’re adamant about not selling him cheaply. They’ve placed his price tag at over €100 million and are showing no signs of budging on that figure.

Recently, Benfica’s sporting director, Rui Costa, stated they won’t consider offers below €100 million (£85 million). Despite the potential high cost of the player, sporting advisor Luis Campos and manager Luis Enrique are not steering away.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Neves is the priority for Campos and Enrique. Moreover, PSG’s sporting advisor gives the 19-year-old Benfica midfielder his full attention.

(🌕) João Neves is the priority for Luis Campos & Luis Enrique ! PSG's sporting advisor is giving the 19-year-old Benfica midfielder his full attention. @FabriceHawkins ✨🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/O7w95P6B69 — PSGhub (@PSGhub) June 24, 2024

Still, PSG face competition as the teenager is linked to Arsenal and Manchester United. In a recent report, journalist Ben Jacobs notes that the two Premier League teams have no plans to trigger the €120 million release clause or pay anything close to it.

It will be interesting to see if this clears the path for PSG to secure the player or if the transfer race remains heated for the Portugal international.