Arsenal man’s Euros over as he’s sent back to London

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney‘s Euro 2024 campaign has been cut short due to a hamstring injury sustained during Scotland’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was stretchered off in tears after attempting to stop an attack, with his knee hyperextending in the process.

COLOGNE, GERMANY – JUNE 19: Kieran Tierney of Scotland looks dejected as he goes down with an injury following a challenge from Dan Ndoye of Switzerland (not pictured), and is later substituted, during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The Scottish national team confirmed on Friday that Tierney will return to Arsenal for further medical examination. While there’s a possibility he might rejoin the team later in the tournament as a spectator, his playing time is over.

Scotland’s assistant coach, John Carver, expressed his disappointment at losing Tierney, highlighting the player’s importance to the team’s balance and his strong partnership with Andrew Robertson on the left wing.

“He’s got an issue with his hamstring and is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal,” Carver added. “They’ll give you updates as they have it, but he’s obviously extremely disappointed.

“If we do progress and we move through the tournament, I’m sure he’ll be back to support us. He’s a young lad, he’s got plenty of time and he’s got to make sure that it’s right for his return.

COLOGNE, GERMANY: Kieran Tierney of Scotland lies injured on a stretcher during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium on June 19, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

This latest hamstring injury adds to Tierney‘s already concerning injury record, having suffered two similar setbacks in the 2023/24 season alone. It also complicates Arsenal‘s plans for the player’s future, as a summer transfer was reportedly being considered.

Just hours before the injury, reports suggested that both Tierney and Arsenal were keen on a permanent transfer, but his recurring injuries were hindering negotiations for a suitable fee. This latest setback further diminishes the chances of a transfer this summer, potentially affecting a loan move as well.

Scotland’s Kieran Tierney leaves the game on a stretcher, injured during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A football match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Cologne Stadium in Cologne on June 19, 2024. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Tierney‘s absence will be a significant blow for Scotland, who are aiming to advance to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time. For Arsenal, it’s another setback in their attempts to resolve the left-back’s long-term future, with his contract running until 2026.

The focus now shifts to the extent of Tierney‘s injury and the subsequent rehabilitation process. While the immediate priority is his recovery, the long-term implications for his career and potential transfers remain uncertain.