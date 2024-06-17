Arsenal, Man City and Bayern Munich among clubs keen on 25-year-old Real Madrid ace

The future of Andriy Lunin appears to be getting more and more uncertain with each passing day.

Currently in European Championship action for Ukraine, Lunin will face a crucial decision this summer as he looks to choose between continuity at Real Madrid and a move to a new club.

Ukrainian legend Igor Belanov has recently tipped Lunin to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as he claims the goalkeeper is unhappy with his role at Real Madrid.

European battle for Lunin

Should Lunin leave Real Madrid in the coming summer, there should be no shortage of suitors for the Ukrainian international.

According to SPORT, top clubs from Europe’s best five leagues are on the hunt for Lunin this summer and the battle is intensifying with each passing day.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid are eyeing a move for Lunin as a potential replacement for Jan Oblak.

Top clubs are lining up for Lunin (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)

In the rest of Europe, clubs like Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City and Juventus are all keen on acquiring the services of the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

Lunin’s compatriot Igor Belanov has already urged him to join Bayern, who are looking for a long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer.

Arsenal too are interested in the 25-year-old shot-stopper. Coach Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of the Ukrainian international and is ready to go all out on him this summer.

The same can be said for Newcastle United as well.

Lunin, for his part, has remained tight-lipped on his future, although his wife, in a recent interview, has hinted that the player might prefer remaining in the Spanish capital.