Arsenal lose appeal over David Luiz’s controversial red card against Wolves

Arsenal said they were “disappointed” that David Luiz’s controversial red card against Wolves had not been overturned following their appeal.

The Brazilian centre-back was judged to have clipped the heel of Wolves striker Willian Jose at the end of the first half in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat on Tuesday.

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, had been “very hopeful” that the decision would be reversed following the club’s appeal, which was based on the argument that Luiz was trying to avoid making contact with the Wolves forward.

“We have worked really hard to overturn David Luiz's red card,” the club said in a statement. “We presented our case to the FA but are disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful.”

The decision means that Luiz will be absent for Arsenal’s match at Aston Villa on Saturday. They will also be without suspended goalkeeper Bernd Leno, which could mean that Alex Runarsson makes his first start since a disastrous showing against Manchester City in the League Cup.

Arsenal signed Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan on loan in January to provide cover for Leno, but the Australian may not recover in time from a hip injury that kept him out of the trip to Wolves in midweek.

Runarsson has faced criticism following his performance against City in December and Arteta said the 25-year-old must be able to handle the pressure of playing for a club of Arsenal’s stature.

“People expect when you go out there that you give your best and perform at the top level, and if you don’t, you’re going to get that criticism,” said Arteta. “You know before you joined the club that you’ll be exposed to critics all the time, and if you do really well, people will be praising you more than at any other club. If you want to play here, you have to be able to handle that pressure.

“He works really hard and he’s fitting in really well around the dressing room. He’s a really nice boy, really humble and he needs to be away from all the comments to focus on his work and improving.”