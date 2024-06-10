Arsenal looking to offload academy striker

As the summer transfer window prepares to open this week, Arsenal are reportedly looking to offload striker Eddie Nketiah. The 25-year-old forward, who has been with the Gunners since joining their youth academy in 2015, now finds himself at a crossroads.

Last season, Nketiah made 27 appearances, scoring five goals and providing two assists. However, just 10 of his appearances in the Premier League came from the start with Kai Havertz preferred. With Arsenal also in the market for a centre-forward this summer, an exit appears likely.

Several Premier League clubs are showing interest in Nketiah, who is England’s record goalscorer at u-21 level with 16 goals in 17 games and made his senior debut for the Three Lions in October 2023.

His sale could raise funds to strengthen an Arsenal squad who have earned consecutive runners-up finishes in the Premier League and fans are already discussing whether the Gunners can take the next step next season.

The Situation

Nketiah’s future at Arsenal has been a topic of discussion for several months. With the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in 2022 and the emergence of other attacking options, Nketiah has found himself down the pecking order. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed the need to streamline the squad and make room for potential new signings. Consequently, Nketiah is seen as a player who could be moved on to free up both squad space and funds.

Interested Clubs

According to various outlets, four Premier League clubs are currently in the race to secure Nketiah’s services: Fulham, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Everton.

Fulham

Fulham are reportedly leading the race with rumours of a potential offer of around £30 million. The Cottagers are looking to sign a striker to complement Rodrigo Muniz, who had a breakout season in West London in 2023-24. Fulham signed Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea during the second half of the season but the Albanian struggled to make an impact and Nketiah could prove a better fit for Marco Silva’s side.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have also shown a keen interest in Nketiah and are understood to be long-term admirers of the forward.

The Eagles ended the season in spectacular form under new manager Oliver Glasner and have had success in recent transfer windows with a focus on emerging talent. Palace have four players in the England squad for Euro 2024, the most of any club, and Nketiah could add to the exciting British-based core at Selhurst Park. With doubts over Odsonne Edouard’s future, Nketiah could be an ideal addition to provide competition for Jean-Philippe Mateta in attack.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves lack and out-and-out centre-forward and Gary O’Neil is targeting a number nine to take his team to the next level. O’Neil impressed in his debut season at the helm and brought the best from Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan, though each prefer playing off a recognised frontman. Nketiah’s pace and movement could suit a Wolves team who have thrived on the counter-attack.

Everton

Everton are also understood to be in the hunt. The Toffees are rebuilding their squad under Sean Dyche and face financial constraints, though sales could free up funds for Nketiah. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury record and Beto’s unconvincing first season in the Premier League have made securing a young and proven Premier League striker important.

Arsenal’s Perspective

From Arsenal’s viewpoint, selling Nketiah makes financial and strategic sense. The funds generated from his sale can be reinvested into strengthening other areas of the squad, while his status as an academy product means his entire fee will be counted as profit on the club’s balance sheet, as teams feel the squeeze of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu, has been clear about the club’s strategy: to build a team capable of challenging for titles. This involves making tough decisions, including parting ways with players who, despite their talent, do not fit into the long-term vision of the club.

Nketiah’s Future

For Nketiah, a move away from Arsenal could be the perfect opportunity to reignite his career. His fortunes have stalled in North London, where he has failed to nail down a place despite signing a new five-year contract in June 2022. At 25, and having been given a taste of international football last autumn, he will want to be the main man at his next club to fulfil his potential.

