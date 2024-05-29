Arsenal look to sell player who prefers to stay

Arsenal are open to offers for Thomas Partey this summer, but they may be hampered by the player’s own desire to stay.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Charles Watts reports that Arsenal are open to transfer offers for Thomas Partey this summer, with the club holding no talks over a contract extension and a growing belief that they’ll try to move him on this summer.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to sign a new midfielder this summer, so Arsenal are open to a financial boost on that front from Partey’s departure.

Yet Arsenal’s desire to sell Partey will seemingly come into conflict with the player’s own wishes, with Watts reporting that the midfielder wants to stay for the final year of his contract.

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey (R) vies with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher (C) during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 23, 2024. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano suggested last week that Partey would make way to allow a new midfielder to join.

“Thomas [Partey] will leave, Jorginho has extended,” Romano said. “There are several players they have on the list (as potential replacements).

“They have several players lined up, so I think there is a good chance they will bring in a midfielder.”

Romano had suggested there was interest from Saudi Arabia in another article, and Simon Collings recently reported for The Standard that Partey is indeed wanted by Saudi clubs.

Meanwhile, James McNicholas reported for The Athletic that Partey would be open to moving if it meant a longer contract.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Thomas Partey of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on August 21, 2023. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

But this latest report suggests Arsenal will have their work cut out for them to secure the player’s transfer. If he prefers to stay, his camp are unlikely to go and find a deal on their behalf.