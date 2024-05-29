Arsenal look to sell player who prefers to stay
Arsenal are open to offers for Thomas Partey this summer, but they may be hampered by the player’s own desire to stay.
Charles Watts reports that Arsenal are open to transfer offers for Thomas Partey this summer, with the club holding no talks over a contract extension and a growing belief that they’ll try to move him on this summer.
Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to sign a new midfielder this summer, so Arsenal are open to a financial boost on that front from Partey’s departure.
Yet Arsenal’s desire to sell Partey will seemingly come into conflict with the player’s own wishes, with Watts reporting that the midfielder wants to stay for the final year of his contract.
Fabrizio Romano suggested last week that Partey would make way to allow a new midfielder to join.
“Thomas [Partey] will leave, Jorginho has extended,” Romano said. “There are several players they have on the list (as potential replacements).
“They have several players lined up, so I think there is a good chance they will bring in a midfielder.”
Romano had suggested there was interest from Saudi Arabia in another article, and Simon Collings recently reported for The Standard that Partey is indeed wanted by Saudi clubs.
Meanwhile, James McNicholas reported for The Athletic that Partey would be open to moving if it meant a longer contract.
But this latest report suggests Arsenal will have their work cut out for them to secure the player’s transfer. If he prefers to stay, his camp are unlikely to go and find a deal on their behalf.